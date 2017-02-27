× Expand "The Call," an acrylic on panel by Robert Allan, is featured in his first Omaha solo at Gallery 72.

Bring some order to your chaotic life this March 3 and organize a visit to the Vinton Street Commercial Historic District, as Gallery 72 presents a reception for painter Robert Allan.

Allan’s first solo exhibit in Omaha, Order out of Chaos, opens Friday from 5-9 p.m. and the venue will host a gallery talk Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 7 p.m. The Ohio-born and raised Allan brings together an extensively varied personal history of occupations and life challenges in an exhibition of his bold and colorful Abstract paintings.

His aesthetic features a mosaic of color field and subject, often with a strong hint of spatial perspective, begging a viewer’s personal translation.

Although he starts with a plan, he says, he has learned with experience to let his paintings become what they need to. Allan’s palette delves deep into the soul and the chaos of life and brings forth a schematic of shape, pattern and color, often taking new direction from what the work had just become.

× Expand Allan's thoughtfully composed abstraction, as seen above with "The Feeling" speaks volumes about his exhibition at Gallery 72, "Order out of Chaos."

“My artwork simply evolves, taking on a mind of its own and changes during the creative process and becomes better than I planned.”

His award-winning work has been in exhibits both domestically and abroad and is in many galleries and collections.

Order out of Chaos | Paintings by Robert Allan opens Friday, Mar. 3 at Gallery 72 and continues through Saturday, April 1. For more info and gallery hours go to gallery72.com.