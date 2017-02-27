"The Call," an acrylic on panel by Robert Allan, is featured in his first Omaha solo at Gallery 72.
Bring some order to your chaotic life this March 3 and organize a visit to the Vinton Street Commercial Historic District, as Gallery 72 presents a reception for painter Robert Allan.
Allan’s first solo exhibit in Omaha, Order out of Chaos, opens Friday from 5-9 p.m. and the venue will host a gallery talk Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 7 p.m. The Ohio-born and raised Allan brings together an extensively varied personal history of occupations and life challenges in an exhibition of his bold and colorful Abstract paintings.
His aesthetic features a mosaic of color field and subject, often with a strong hint of spatial perspective, begging a viewer’s personal translation.
Although he starts with a plan, he says, he has learned with experience to let his paintings become what they need to. Allan’s palette delves deep into the soul and the chaos of life and brings forth a schematic of shape, pattern and color, often taking new direction from what the work had just become.
Allan's thoughtfully composed abstraction, as seen above with "The Feeling" speaks volumes about his exhibition at Gallery 72, "Order out of Chaos."
“My artwork simply evolves, taking on a mind of its own and changes during the creative process and becomes better than I planned.”
His award-winning work has been in exhibits both domestically and abroad and is in many galleries and collections.
Order out of Chaos | Paintings by Robert Allan opens Friday, Mar. 3 at Gallery 72 and continues through Saturday, April 1. For more info and gallery hours go to gallery72.com.