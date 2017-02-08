'And the Nominees Art!'

× Expand 'Water Vapor Clouds,' a hand cut Tyvek on paper, acrylic ink on Nepal paper by OEAA visual arts nominee Susan Knight, is featured in an exhibition at Gallery 72.

Gallery 72 will host the annual OEAA Visual Arts Nominee Exhibit opening Feb. 10 from 5-9 p.m. The exhibit, which closes Feb. 25 with a reception, is organized by Melinda Kozel, the Visual Arts Committee chair and sponsored by G72 owner John Rogers.

This exhibition honors the more than 120 area artists who have been nominated for an OEA award in the following nine categories: Best 2D Artist, Best 3D Artist, Best New Media, Best Public Art, Best Solo Show, Best Two-person Show, Best Group Show, Best Emerging Artist and Best Visual Artist.

Nominees were chosen by the public first, based on a list of qualified exhibits from Sept. 1, 2015 to Aug. 31, 2016. Then their choices were vetted by the Visual Arts Committee, which added a few of their own. A full list of the nominees and their category can be found at oea-awards.org.

Final winners in each category, chosen by a committee of qualified voters in the arts community at large, will be announced at the 11th annual awards showcase, Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m. at the Omaha Design Center.

The set of carved linoleum blocks above by OEAA visual arts nominee Watie White, is collectively called "new nebraskans/Indian hill elementary."

After that event, patrons can see the work of the winners/nominees at G72 for one week more until the exhibit’s closing Feb. 25. Virtually all of the work will be for sale as well. The exhibit features art in a variety of 2D and 3D media, and it includes work from established artist such as Joseph Brogrammer, Watie White, Susan Knight and Phil Hawkins to emerging artists Bzzy Lps ( Mike Bauer and Dustin Bythrow), Shawn Teseo Ballerin, Anthony Deon Brown, Hugo Zamorano Geoff Johnson, Federico Perez and Katie B. Temple.

2017 OEAA visual arts nominee exhibition opens Feb. 10 until Feb. 25, from 5-9 p.m. at Gallery 72, 1806 Vinton St, Omaha, NE. For more info and hours, go to gallery72.com or call 402.496.4797.