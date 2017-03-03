Verbal Gumbo - Every Third Thursday

If you’re in love with soulfood and poetry, you’ll find your next favorite weekday getaway at Verbal Gumbo. Recently housed at House of Loom for over 4 years, this monthly event has moved to Omaha Rockets Kanteen, one of the newest soulfood restaurants in the historic arts district at 24th and Lake Street. You can expect to be fed from not only talented spoken word artists but also literally as they offer specials on entrees and sweets. Created and hosted by local artists Michelle Troxclair and Felicia Webster, this event is a true staple experience for exploring creativity and a gateway to the local artist communities of Omaha.

Every Third Thursday, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. – Verbal Gumbo

Omaha Rockets Kanteen (2401 Lake Street)

www.facebook.com/verbalgumbo