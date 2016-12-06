Beer, Tea, and Lot 2

Extremely Social

Tickets are on sale and going fast for the 2017 Extreme Mix and Mingle. The event will take place Saturday, February 25 from 2pm-7pm at Ralston Arena. Hosted by Beertopia, 2017 Extreme will feature unlimited samplings of over 300 beers, tapas style food pairings, and beer seminars. For tickets and complete details, go to http://www.etix.com/ticket/online/newHomePage.do?method=getLuceneResult&sortBy=relevance&keywords=Beertopia

Extreme Mix and Mingle Hosted by Beertopia

February 25

Christmas Eve Brunch

Not sure what to do with your friends and family this Christmas Eve? Lot 2 in Benson will be hosting a Christmas Eve Brunch from 10am-2pm. Call 402-504-4200 for reservations.

Christmas Eve Brunch at Lot 2

6207 Maple st

Our SpecialTea

Our SpecialTea in Blair will be hosting a Victorian style traditional Christmas Tea event this Saturday from 11am-2pm. The event will feature elegant Victorian dress, traditions, tea sandwiches, and sweet and savory snacks. Reservations are required, so call 402-426-2405 to RSVP. https://www.facebook.com/events/1087835111314579/

Victorian Christmas Tea

Our Specialtea

Share With Us

The Reader wants to know about your favorite holiday traditions! Does your family have a signature dish, breakfast tradition, or holiday cocktail you’d like to share with us? Email Sara at Crumbs@TheReader.Com or tag us in your photos on Facebook at Instagram (@TheReaderOmahaDish)

Cateus Pita