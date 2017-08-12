Best Luxury Dealer: Huber Cadillac

× Expand huber cadillac omaha

Huber Cadillac is Nebraska's only stand-alone Cadillac dealer. Located in Omaha. Huber Cadillac is Devoted to Honesty and Customer Service Since 1985.

HUBER’S HISTORY & EXPERIENCE

“I think of all the way back into the early 1900s the 1920s and they started as that was the ‘it’ vehicle. They've got a really storied history of being a branch of General Motors that builds the best of the best,” says Brett Huber, Principal at Huber Cadillac. They ride nice, they're comfortable, you feel elegant, they're silky smooth. How could you not be passionate about that when you see this ct6 shined on the show floor, how could you not look at it and say, ‘gosh that's awesome!?’”

“From the fit and finish everything is flawless. From the handling of it, everything is flawless,” says Steven Walker, Sales Consultant. “I like the styling of the cars. I had my first cadillac 15 years old and I personally own 22 Cadillacs. So I’ve always just loved the luxury and I love the craftsmanship.”

“Cadillac has always been the number one top brand in the GM lineup,” said Larry paulson, Sales consultant. “The escalade is just an awesome vehicle to the ATS which is a sporty little car it's just fun!”

Brian Ward, Sales consultant at Huber says “Buying a car is a lot more than just figuring out where to sign on the dotted line. I want to know about their family. I want to know about their adventures on a vacation. I want to know all of that because that's what makes this job fun.”

“The brand, it’s way beyond just the product now and it goes deep into that relationship of caring for the customer long after the sale,” said Andy Finney, one of the managers at Huber Cadillac. “Our community involvement is very important to us culturally and is part of what drew me here.”

OUR CULTURE

“I've watched it evolved. I've become friends with customers friends and with employees. It’s almost like family members. So my passion comes from the people,” said Anne Mckinney, service manager at huber Cadillac. “We have so many long-term employees that come here every day and they care. I mean they care about what they deliver, they care that they are employed by Huber Cadillac.”

“The people that we have here, I think just know how to innately take great care of people. so I would say whether it's a service appointment or a sales appointment or just an inquiry over the phone, we're congruent. Everything is always going to be transparent,” Brett Huber says.

“Huber models a lot of everything that a Cadillac has as well by taking care of their employees and taking care of their customers. It's all about craftsmanship everything has a purpose. With Huber, their purpose is to make sure that every guest that comes in this door is treated with respect,” Steven Walker says.

OUR SERVICE

“It's important to be involved in the community too and to be something more than just that place you drive by you don't see in the community,” says Jeff Stanley, general manager for Hubert Cadillac. “Over the years we’ve done a lot of things. We've been involved with the Humane Society in the past and currently we do a lot of work with the Ronald McDonald House. we also work with the storm chasers and we do the ‘hurl the pearl’ so we sponsor that And that money goes to the Ronald McDonald House. ”

“We're about the community. We're about where we work, where we live and we want to be part of this. We want to be part of the whole,” Stanley says.

HUBER CADILLAC

11102 W. Dodge Rd.

Omaha, NE 68154

hubercadillac.net

402.403.4939