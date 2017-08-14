Best Tex-Mex: La Mesa

× Expand La Mesa

Omaha's Mexican Food Empire

Omaha’s dining scene is more diverse than ever, but if there is one type of food that locals gravitate towards more than others, it is Mexican-inspired cuisine.

La Mesa has been a staple in Omaha for over 20 years providing residents with the taste of traditional Guadalajara- style Mexican food. With six locations across the metro area, you’re never far from a taste of our southern neighbor’s cuisine.

“We’re really humbled that people choose La Mesa and we try to provide them with the best value we can,” said Jose Salazar, owner and operator of La Mesa. “The fact that people voted for us as the best Mexican restaurant in Omaha is something we’re very thankful for.”

The restaurant is always busy this time of year thanks in part to the great weekly features such as the $3.50 Wednesday special on house margaritas. Salazar also recommends the Corona-rita for a refreshing way to beat the summer heat.

“I’m a very big fan of the Enchiladas Suizas,” said Salazar when asked about food. He also mentioned the fajitas as another big seller. That being said, there are many great choices on the menu, which is why this Omaha institution continues to gain admirers.

6 locations in the Omaha Metro area