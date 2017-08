Readers' Choice 2017 Winners

Part of the Readers' Choice Best of the Big O process is getting consumers excited about naming their favorite businesses and sharing that with their networks. With this year's ballots, we hope we can help our community embrace the good stories and actively recommending the businesses they know and love. This year we had over 20,000 individual business nominations and we want to showcase all of the winners!

READER'S CHOICE 2017 WINNERS

Best Dining

Best Bakery

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: The Cake Gallery

Readers' Choice: Jones Bros. Cupcakes

Readers' Recommend: Culprit Cafe & Bakery

Readers' Refer: Delice, Le Petit Paris, Nothing Bundt Cakes

Best BBQ Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Famous Dave╒s

Readers' Choice: Hartland Bar-B-Que, Cubby╒s Inc., Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Readers' Recommend: Fat BBQ Shack

Readers' Refer: Hog Wild

Best Brewpub

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Upstream Brewing Company

Readers' Choice: Benson Brewery, Infusion Brewing Company

Readers' Refer: Scriptown Brewing Company

Best Buffett

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Hu Hot Mongolian Grill

Readers' Choice: Ameristar

Readers' Recommend: Curri Fine Indian Cuisine, Flavor's Indian Cuisine

Best Burger Joint

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O Stella╒s Bar & Grill

Readers' Choice Dinker's Bar, Five Guys

Readers' Recommend Danny's Bar & Grill, Sinful Burger

Readers' Refer Louie M's Burger Lust

Best Cafe/ Diner

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Lisa's Radial Cafe

Readers' Choice: Petrow's, Louie M's Burger Lust

Readers' Recommend: Fair Deal Cafe, 11-worth cafe

Readers' Refer: Leo's diner

Best Caterer

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Eddie's Catering

Readers' Choice: Mangia Italiana, Abraham Catering, Wohlner's

Readers' Recommend: Catering Creations

Best Chinese Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Rice Bowl, Three Happiness

Readers' Choice: Pan Asian Terrace

Readers' Refer: Formosa Zen Asian Cuisine, Canton House Restaurant, Great Dragon Chinese Restaurant, Jade garden

Best Coffeeshop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Scooter's Coffee

Readers' Choice: Caffeine Dreams, Aromas Coffeehouse, Archetype, Blue Line, No More Empty Cups

Best Doughnut Shop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Petit's Pastry

Readers' Choice: Dunkin Donuts, Donut Stop, Olsen Bake Shop

Readers' Recommend: Donut Haven

Readers' Refer: Donut Professor, LaMar's Donuts

Best Greek Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: The Greek Islands Restaurant

Readers' Choice: Jim & Jennie's Greek Village, El Basha

Readers' Refer: Feta's, Nalini's Gyros & Burgers, John’s Grecian Delight

Best Ice Cream Shop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Ted & Wally's

Readers' Choice: Coldstone Creamery, eCreamery

Readers' Recommend: Coneflower Creamery

Readers' Refer: Dolci Old Market

Best Indian Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Mother India

Readers' Choice: Jaipur Brewing Company and Restaurant, Curri Fine Indian Cuisine

Readers' Refer: Himalayas, Tanduri Fusion Omaha, Flavor's Indian Cuisine, The Taj Kabob & Curry

Best Italian Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Vincenzo's

Readers' Choice: Malara's Italian Resaurant, Spezia, Lo Sole Mio Ristorante, Pasta Amore

Readers' Recommend: Nicola's, Avoli Osteria

Best Japanese Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Hiro 88

Readers' Choice: Sakura Bana, Sushi Japan

Readers' Recommend: Ponzu Sushi & Grill

Readers' Refer: Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Kobe Steakhouse of Japan, Tokyo Sushi

Best Local Food-Serving Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Block 16, Railcar Modern American Kitchen

Readers' Choice: Benson Brewery, Lot 2

Readers' Recommend Kitchen Table, LOCAL Beer, Patio and Kitchen, The Grey Plume

Best Mexican Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Hector's

Readers' Choice: Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, Abelardo's, Rivera's

Readers' Recommend: Guaca Maya, Sam's Leon

Best New Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Pan Asian Terrace

Readers' Choice: Fair Deal Cafe, Herbe Sainte

Readers' Recommend: Baela Rose, Via Farina, Himalayas, Gold Mountain Restaurant

Best Nouveau Cuisine

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Salt 88

Readers' Choice: Modern Love, Lot 2

Readers' Recommend: Boiler Room Restaurant, Brushi European American Cuisine

Best Pizza Parlor

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Mama's Pizza

Readers' Choice: Zio's Pizzeria, La Casa Pizzaria, Pitch Pizzeria

Readers' Recommend: Noli's Pizzeria

Readers' Refer: Raggazi’s Pizza

Best Retail Meat Counter

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Fareway

Readers' Choice: Just Good Meat, Stoysich House of Sausage

Readers' Recommend: Wohlner's

Best Retail Produce Selection

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Hy-Vee

Readers' Choice: Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Baker's

Readers' Recommend: Fresh thyme

Readers' Refer: ALDI, Tomato tomato

Best Retail Wine Selection

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Hy-Vee

Readers' Choice: Spirit World

Readers' Recommend: Corkscrew Wine & Cheese, La Buvette

Readers' Refer: Whole Foods Market

Best Steak House

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Johnny's Cafe

Readers' Choice: Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse

Readers' Recommend: Anthony's Steakhouse, Paxton, Spencer's For Steak and Chops

Readers' Refer: Cascio's Steakhouse, The Drover

Best Sweets Shop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Old Market Candy Shop

Readers' Recommend: The Cordial Cherry, Candy Wrappers

Readers' Refer: Hollywood Candy

Best Tapas (Small Portions)

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Little España

Readers' Choice: The Blackstone Meatball, Mula

Readers' Refer: mantra, Nosh Restaurant and Wine Lounge

Best Tex-Mex

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: La Mesa Mexican Restaurant

Readers' Choice: Julio's, El’ Bee's, Roja

Readers' Recommend: Stokes Grill & Bar

Readers' Refer: Chili’s Grill & Bar, Cilantro's, Romeo's Mexican Food & Pizza

Best Thai Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Mai Tai Lounge

Readers' Choice: Pan Asian Terrace, Salween Thai Restaurant

Readers' Recommend: Thai Pepper, Bangkok Kitchen

Readers' Refer: Laos thai, Thai Esarn

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Modern Love

Readers' Choice: Kitchen Table

Readers' Recommend: Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant

BEST GETTING AROUND

Best Airline

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Southwest

Readers' Choice: United Airlines

Readers' Refer: American Airlines, Alaska, Delta Airlines

Best Auto Body Shop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts

Readers' Choice: Dave's Auto Body, Dingman's Collision Center, Charlie Graham Body

and Service, Great Plains Auto Body

Readers' Refer: B Street Collision Center

Best Auto Dealer Service Shop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Woodhouse Ford

Readers' Choice: Baxter Toyota La Vista, Superior Honda of Omaha

Readers' Refer: Beardmore, Edwards Subaru, H & H Chevrolet, O'Daniel Honda, Plaza

Buick-GMC, Sid Dillon, Village Pointe Toyota

Best Auto Dealership Group

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Baxter's

Readers' Choice: Woodhouse, H & H Chevrolet

Readers' Recommend: Huber

Readers' Refer: Edwards Auto Group, Atchley Ford, Beardmore, O'Daniel Honda

Best Auto Glass

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: SAFELITE

Readers' Choice: ABC Auto Glass, Glass Doctor

Readers' Refer: Auto Glass Now, Albertson Brothers Glass, Omaha Glass Pro

Best Auto Repair Shop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Omaha Car Care

Readers' Choice: Charlie Graham Body and Service, Jensen Tire & Auto

Readers' Recommend: Exclusive Honda

Readers' Refer: Unique Auto

Best Bike Shop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Bike Rack

Readers' Choice: Dundee Cycles, The Bike Way, Re-CYCLE Bike Shop

Readers' Recommend: Greenstreet Cycles, Omaha Bicycle Company, Trek

Best Buy Here/Pay Here

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Jody’s Galaxy Motors

Readers' Choice: Eckley Auto Brokers, Automart 150

Readers' Refer: Sonny Gerber Auto Sales

Best Car Wash

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Russell Speeder’s Car Wash

Readers' Choice: Fantasy’s, Gorilla Car Wash, Dolphins Car Wash

Best Gas Station/Convenience Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: QuikTrip

Readers' Choice: Casey’s General Store, Bucky's Convenience Stores, Cubby's Inc.

Readers' Recommend: Fantasy’s

Best Luxuery Dealer

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Lexus of Omaha

Readers' Choice: H & H Premier Automotive, Huber Cadillac

Readers' Refer: Mercedes Benz of Omaha

New Best New Auto Dealer

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Readers' Choice: Woodhouse Nissan, O'Daniel Honda

Readers' Refer: Corwin Toyota of Bellevue, Edwards Subaru, Mercedes Benz of Omaha, Stan Olsen

Best Pre-Owned Car Dealer

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Atchley Ford

Readers' Choice: Select Auto, L.A. Autos, Eckley Auto Brokers

Readers' Refer: Burns Auto Group, CarMax, Edwards Subaru,

Best Towing Service

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: 3 B's Towing

Readers' Choice: Arrow Towing, Heartland Towing & Recovery

Readers' Refer: Tanners, AAA, A.S.C. TOWING and RECOVERY, Llc, Gomez, Tow Pros

BEST LIVING & HOME SERVICES

Best Electrician

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Elite Exteriors

Readers' Choice: Advanced Electrical Services, Hoffman Electric, Inc., Vaughan Electric

Readers' Refer Baxter-Kenworthy Electric, Blankman Services Heating & Cooling, Classic Electric of Omaha, Universal Electric

Electrical, Vierregger Electric Co

Best Furniture Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Nebraska Furniture Mart

Readers' Recommend; 7 Day Furniture

Readers' Refer: hutch, Big Lots, Mod Lines LLC Vintage Mid-Century & Retro, Amazon.com, At Home, Hand Me-Ups

Best Garden Center/Nursery

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Mullhall's

Readers' Choice: Benson Plant Rescue

Readers' Recommend: Indian Creek Nursery

Readers' Refer: Home Depot, Lanoha Nurseries, Sun Valley Landscaping

Best Hardware Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O; Westlake Ace Hardware

Readers' Recommend: Johnson Hardware

Readers' Refer: Center Hardware, Ideal Hardware & Paint Center, Lowe's, Petersen & Michelsen Hardware, Menards

Best Heating & A/C Company

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Eyman Plumbing Heating & Air

Readers' Choice: Aksarben ARS Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing, A-1 United, Air Conditioning & Electric, Thermal Services

Readers' Refer: Blankman Services Heating & Cooling

Best Home Window Company

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Pella Windows

Readers' Choice: Omaha Door & Window, Renewal by Andersen

Readers' Recommend: AA Windows ‘N’ Doors, Inc.

Readers' Refer: ABC Seamless, Casey Nelson Exteriors, Champion Window, Menards, Woodcrafter’s Products

Best Hotel

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Magnolia Hotel

Readers' Choice: Hotel RL, Hotel Deco

Readers' Refer: Element Omaha Midtown Crossing, Residence Inn Omaha Downtown/Old Market Area

Best House Cleaning Service

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Cleaning Ninjas, The Maids

Readers' Choice: Merry Maids

Best Interiors Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: The Afternoon

Readers' Choice: Pottery Barn, Mod Lines LLC Vintage Mid-Century & Retro

Readers' Recommend: hutch

Readers' Refer: At Home, House of J

Best Kitchenware Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: The Afternoon

Readers' Choice: Tuesday Morning, Sur la Table

Readers' Refer: Amazon.com

Best Painting Company

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Wyman Paiting

Readers' Choice: Welch Painting, Brush & Roll Painting, Hank Eby & Sons Painting

Readers' Refer: Cory Dean’s Painting, Midlands Painting Co, The Painting Company

Best Plumbing Company

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Eyman Plumbing Heating & Air

Readers' Choice: Southside Plumbing, Backlund Plumbing, Big Birge Plumbing

Readers' Refer: In-Law Plumbing & Drain Services, Inc, McIntosh Plumbing, MICRO Plumbing, Tritz Plumbing Inc

Best Realty Company

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: N.P. Dodge

Readers' Choice: Keller Williams

Readers' Recommend: Nebraska Realty

Readers' Refer: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Nebraska Realty, Better Homes & Gardens, Boulevard, CBSHome Real Estate, RE/MAX, LLC

Best Roofing Company

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Pyramid Roofing

Readers' Choice: Takoda Green Roofing, Roof-Tech, Inc.

Readers' Refer: ABC Seamless, Casey Nelson Exteriors, H & S Contracting, Inc, Lastime Exteriors, South O Roofing

Best Storage Facility

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Dino's Storage

Readers' Choice: Old Market Mini Storage, Milt's Mini Storage

Readers' Refer: A place to store, Armor Storage, South Pacific Storage, Storage Cave, Storage One

BEST NIGHTLIFE & PLAY

Best Bar for an Internet Date

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Beercade

Readers' Choice: Jam's, Liv Lounge

Readers' Recommend: Jerry's Bar

Readers' Refer: Down Under Lounge

Best Bar for Conversation

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Homy Inn, Mr. Toad╒s Pub

Readers' Choice: Dundee Cork & Bottle

Readers' Recommend: 1912, Nite Owl, Jerry's Bar, Krug Park, Pageturners Lounge

Best Bar for Beer Selection

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Crescent Moon

Readers' Choice: Omaha Tap House, Krug Park, LOCAL Beer, Patio and Kitchen

Readers' Recommend: Jerry's Bar

Readers' Refer: Down Under Lounge, Library Pub

Best Bar for Craft Cocktails

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Lookout Lounge

Readers' Choice: Liv Lounge, Mercury Omaha

Readers' Refer: Herbe Sainte, Jerry's Bar, The Berry & Rye, Wicked rabbit

Best Bar for Hiding Out

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Bud Olson's Bar

Readers' Choice: Office West Lounge, Pageturners Lounge, Josephine's Cozy Corner

Lounge

Readers' Refer: Jerry's Bar, Brothers Lounge, Outpost Bar, The Sociable Inn

Best Bar with Live Music

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Down Under Lounge

Readers' Choice: Ozone Lounge, Bushwackers Dance Hall & Saloon

Readers' Recommend: Omaha Lounge

Readers' Refer: The Slowdown, The Waiting Room Lounge

Best Bar for Spirits Selection

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Dundee Dell

Readers' Choice: Library Pub, Grane

Readers' Refer: Down Under Lounge, Herbe Sainte, Jerry's Bar

Best Casino

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Horseshoe Council Bluffs

Readers' Choice: Ameristar, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Readers' Refer: Harrah's

Best Cigar Bar

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Havana Garage

Readers' Choice: Jake's Cigars & Spirits

Readers' Refer: COPA CABANA

Best Concert Venue

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Stir Concert Cove-Harrah’s

Readers' Choice: The Waiting Room Lounge, The Slowdown

Readers' Recommend: Orpheum Theater-Omaha Preforming Arts, Sokol Auditorium and Underground

Readers' Refer: Lookout lounge

Best Dance Club

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Bushwackers Dance Hall & Saloon

Readers' Choice: The Max

Readers' Refer: Bar 415, Ozone Lounge

Best DJ Service

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Jack’s Entertainment

Readers' Choice: Gman's 3D Entertainment, Bryan Hill Entertainment Inc.

Readers' Recommend: A Lasting Impression DJ

Readers' Refer: Supafly Promotions-Omaha DJ Services

Best Golf Course

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Tiburon Golf Club

Readers' Choice: Quarry Oaks Golf Course, Indian Creek, Knolls Gold Course

Readers' Refer: Lavista falls

Best Happy Hour Bar

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Blue

Readers' Choice: Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill, Kona Grill

Readers' Refer: Down Under Lounge, Jerry's Bar

Best Karaoke Bar

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Dort's Bar & Grill, Pheasant Bar & Grill

Readers' Choice: Winchester Bar & Grill

Readers' Recommend: Stoli’s Lounge

Readers' Refer: Moe & Curly's

Best Movie Theater

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Aksarben Cinema

Readers' Choice: Marcus Majestic Cinema of Omaha, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Film Streams

Readers' Refer: Marcus Twin Creek Cinema

Best Neighborhood Tavern

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Homy Inn

Readers' Choice: Dundee Dell

Readers' Recommend: Dundee Cork & Bottle, Jerry's Bar

Readers' Refer: Mr. Toad’s Pub, Nite Owl, Rose & Crown Pub, Sullivan's

Best Patio at a Bar

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Rose & Crown

Readers' Choice: Mr. Toad’s Pub, Mark's, Havana Garage

Readers' Recommend: Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill, O'Leaver’s Pub

Best Sand Volleyball

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: O'Leaver’s Pub

Readers' Choice: Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill, Winchester Bar & Grill

Readers' Recommend: Maloney’s Irish Pub

Best Shopping District/Mall

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Village Pointe

Readers' Choice: Old Market, Midtown Crossing

Readers' Refer: Shadow Lake Towne Center, Benson, Rockbrook Village

Best Sports Bar

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: DJ's Dugout

Readers' Choice: Tanner’s Bar and Grill, Varsity Sports Café & Roman Coin Pizza, Brewsky's Food & Spirits

Readers' Recommend: Icehouse

Best Tourist Attractions

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo

Readers' Choice: Old Market

Readers' Refer: CenturyLink, Lauritzen Gardens

Best Wine Shop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

Readers' Choice: La Buvette, Nosh Restaurant and Wine Lounge

Readers' Refer: Hy-Vee, Vino mas, Whole Foods Market

BEST PERSONAL SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Barber

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: The Beard & Mane

Readers' Choice: Arlan’s Barbershop, Ken Reimers

Readers' Refer: Millard Razor N'Shear Studio, Parlour 1887, Tight Cuts Barber Shop, Viking Barbershop

Best Beauty Salon

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Garbo's Salon and Spa

Readers' Recommend: Bungalow 8 Hairdressing, Curb Appeal Salon & Spa, Victor

Victoria Salon & Spa

Readers' Refer: Avant Salon & Day Spa, Novel Hair Salon & Spa, Trios Salon

Best Bookstore

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: The Bookworm

Readers' Choice: Jackson Street Booksellers

Readers' Refer: Half Price Books, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble

Best Cell Phone Provider/Carrier

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Verizon Wireless

Readers' Choice: Sprint

Readers' Recommend: AT&T, Cricket

Readers' Refer: Boost Mobile

Best Church

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: First United Methodist Church

Readers' Choice: Countryside, First Unitarian Church

Readers' Recommend: St. Frances Cabrini Church

Readers' Refer: St. Joan of Arc Parish

Best College or University

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: University of Nebraska Omaha

Readers' Choice: Creighton University, Bellevue University

Readers' Recommend: Metropolitan Community College

Readers' Refer: UNMC

Best Day Spa

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Faces Day Spa

Readers' Choice: Garbo's Salon and Spa, Victor Victoria Salon & Spa, Joel Schlessinger-LovelySkin Spa

Readers' Refer: Avant Salon & Day Spa, Bella dea day spa

Best Dry Cleaner

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Max I. Walker Dry Cleaning

Readers' Choice: Nu Trend Dry Cleaners

Readers' Recommend: Fashion Cleaners

Best Fitness Center

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Planet Fitness

Readers' Choice: Anytime Fitness

Readers' Recommend: Pinnacle Fitness Club, Maple Street YMCA

Readers' Refer: Blue Moon Fitness, Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping

Best Florist

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Janousek Florist

Readers' Choice: Stems

Readers' Recommend: Hy-Vee, Flowerama, Piccolo’s Florist and Gifts

Best Grocery Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Hy-Vee

Readers' Choice: Baker's, Trader Joe's

Readers' Recommend: Whole Foods Market

Readers' Refer: Fresh thyme, Fareway

Best Jewelry Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Borsheims

Readers' Choice: Goldsmith Silversmith, Perspective Jewelry Design Studio

Readers' Recommend: Greenberg's

Best Martial Arts Studio

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Mick Doyle’s Kickboxing and Fitness Center

Readers' Choice: Omaha Blue Waves, San-Mai Martial Arts

Readers' Refer: Kicking Tigers Taekwondo, Sarpy Aikido Club LLC

Best Men's Clothing Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Jerry Ryan Clothing & Sportswear

Readers' Choice: Lindley, Parsow’s

Readers' Refer: Amazon.com, Destination XL, The King's Klothes

Best Nail Salon

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Martini Nails & Spa

Readers' Choice: Bellagio Nails & Spa, Minabella Beauty Resort

Readers' Recommend: Faces Day Spa

Best Organic Grocery Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Fresh thyme

Readers' Choice: Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's

Readers' Recommend: Natural Grocers

Best Pet Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Long Dog Fat Cat

Readers' Choice: The Green Spot, Wag

Readers' Recommend: Petco

Best Pawn Shop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Sol's Jewelry & Loan

Readers' Recommend: E-Z Money Pawn Shop, Mid-City Jewelry & Loan

Best Sporting Goods

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Scheels Sports

Readers' Choice: Canfield's Sporting Goods

Readers' Refer: Amazon.com, iSkate

Best Store for Engagement Rings

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Borsheims

Readers' Choice: Greenberg's

Readers' Refer: Elder Jewelry

Best Store for Unique Gifts

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: The Afternoon

Readers' Choice: Tannenbaum Christmas Shop, Big Lots

Readers' Refer: Amazon.com, Borsheims, Daisy Jones’ Locker, Flying Worm Vintage, Tuesday Morning

Best Tattoo Shop

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Big Brain

Readers' Choice: Black Squirrel, Grinn & Barrett Tattoo and Piercing

Readers' Recommend: Liquid courage, Revolution Studios Tattoo

Best Thrift Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Scout Dry Goods & Trade

Readers' Choice: St. Vincent de Paul, ReJenerations

Readers' Recommend: Goodwill Industries

Readers' Refer: Thrift World

Best Women's Clothing Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Ann Taylor

Readers' Choice: Beyourself, Scout Dry Goods & Trade

Readers' Recommend: Christel's

Best Shoe Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Haney Shoes

Readers' Choice: Von maur

Readers' Recommend: DSW

Readers' Refer: Amazon.com, Famous Footwear

Best Yoga Studio

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Lotus House of Yoga

Readers' Choice: Legacy Pilates, Yoga & More, One Tree Yoga

Readers' Refer: Lighthouse Yoga, Sound Method Yoga

BEST PROFESSIONAL & HEALTH SERVICES

Best Attorney-Bankruptcy

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Skrupa Law

Readers' Choice: John T. Turco Law Firm, Husker Law

Readers' Refer: Abboud Law, Best Printing & Direct Mail, Porprogres

Best Attorney-Criminal

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: James Martin Davis Law Office

Readers' Choice: Petersen Law Offices

Readers' Recommend: Stoler Hug Law

Readers' Refer: Fowler & Kelly Law, L.L.P., Finley & Kahler Law Firm,Schaefer

Shapiro, LLP

Best Attorney-Divorce

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Koenig Dunne Divorce Law

Readers' Choice: Husker Law, "Slowiaczek, Albers & Astley, P.C., L.L.O."

Readers' Refer: Schaefer Shapiro, LLP

Best Attorney - DUI

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O:Schaefer Shapiro, LLP

Readers' Choice: Olsen Law Offices, Robb N. Gage Attorney at Law

Readers' Refer: Finley & Kahler Law Firm

Best Attorney - Personal Injury

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Hauptman O'Brien Wolf & Lathrop, P.C.

Readers' Choice: The Abboud Law Firm, Inserra & Kelley

Readers' Recommend: Knowles Law Firm

Readers' Refer: Dyer law,Law Office of Eric R. Chandler

Best Bank

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: First National Bank of Omaha

Readers' Choice: American National Bank, Security National Bank

Readers' Recommend: Dundee Bank, U.S. Bank

Readers' Refer: Great Western Bank, Metro Federal Credit Union

Best Chiropractic Practice

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Chiropractic Wellness Center

Readers' Choice: Omaha Chiropractic Associates

Readers' Recommend: Elsasser Chiropractic, Tranquility Chiropractic Center

Best Cosmetic Dentist

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Premier Dental

Readers' Choice: Shadow Ridge Dental

Readers' Recommend: New Image Dentistry

Readers' Refer: Brian Zuerlein Dental, Quality Dental Care, The Tooth Doc Marty J. Matz, D.D.S

Best Cosmetic Practice-Noninvasive

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Skin Specialists P.C. Joel Schlessinger, M.D.

Readers' Choice: Dermatology Specialists of Omaha

Readers' Recommend: Sculpt Omaha

Readers' Refer: Joel Schlessinger-LovelySkin Spa

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Aesthetic Surgical Images

Readers' Choice: Popp Cosmetic Surgery PC, Skin Specialists P.C. Joel Schlessinger, M.D., Steven B. Black, M.D.

Readers' Recommend: Finkle Cosmetic Surgery Center, Skin Specialists P.C. Joel Schlessinger, M.D.

Best Counseling Clinic

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Associated Counseling Professionals

Readers' Choice: Arbor Family Counseling, Aspire Counseling Services

Readers' Refer: Adult & Child Therapy Inc., Children's Behavioral

Health, Heartland family service, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Inc.

Best Credit Union

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: SAC Federal

Readers' Choice: Metro Federal Credit Union, Centris Federal Credit Union

Readers' Refer: Omaha Federal Credit Union

Best Dentist Office

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Summit Dental Health

Readers' Choice: Shadowlake Lake Family and Cosmetic Dentistry-Chris Foix, D.D.S., PC

Readers' Recommend: Clocktower Dental, The Tooth Doc Marty J. Matz, D.D.S

Best Dermatology Clinic

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Skin Specialists P.C., Joel Schlessinger M.D.

Readers' Choice: Midwest Dermatology Clinic P.C., Dermatology Specialists of Omaha

Readers' Recommend: Braddock Finnegan Dermatology, P.C.

Readers' Refer: Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands

Best Health Clinic

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Methodist Physicians Clinic (Methodist Health System)

Readers' Choice: Boys Town Pediatric, OneWorld Community Health Centers

Readers' Refer: CHI Health Clinic Internal Medicine Dundee, Think Whole Person Healthcare

Best Hospital

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Nebraska Medicine

Readers' Choice: Methodist Health System, CHI Health Bergan Mercy, Methodist Women's Hospital (Methodist Health System)

Readers' Refer: Boys Town National Research Hospital, Children's Hospital & Medical Center, Creighton University

Best In-Home Health Care

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Visiting Nurse Association

Readers' Choice: Home Instead Senior Care, Comfort Keepers

Readers' Refer: Fidelity Home Health Care LLC, Hillcrest Health Services

Best Insurance Agency

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Janice Peterson State Farm, Matt Dougherty-State Farm Insurance Agent,

United Insurance Agencies & Affordable Auto Insurance

Readers' Choice: USAA

Best Lasik Center

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Omaha Eye & Laser Institute

Readers' Choice: Omaha LASIK Eye Surgery Vision Center-LasikPlus, Brumm Eye & Laser Vision

Readers' Recommend: Midwest Eyecare

Best Long Term Care Facility

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital-Omaha

Readers' Choice: Brookestone Village, Westgate Assisted Living

Readers' Refer: Hillcrest Health Services

Best Massage Therapy Practice

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Massage Envy

Readers' Choice: Old Market Massage, On the Spot Massage

Readers' Refer: Bayliss Park Massage Theraoy, Special Kneads LLC

Best OB/GYN Practice

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Heartland Ob/Gyn

Readers' Choice: Mid-City OBGYN

Readers' Recommend: Metro Pb/Gyn, Methodist Physicians Clinic Women’s Center (Methodist Health System)

Readers' Refer: Kolbeck Nabity Bossert & Simmons Ob-Gyn LLC

Best Optician

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Malbar Vision Center

Readers' Choice: Aksarben Eye Care, In Visions Eye Care and Optics

Readers' Recommend: Midwest Eyecare, Tiburion Family Eyecare

Readers' Refer: Americas Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Millard Family Eyecare

Best Optical Store

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Malbar Vision Center

Readers' Choice: Robert Max Opticians, Commercial Optical

Readers' Recommend: Americas Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Tiburion Eyecare

Best Orthodontist Office

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Igel Orthodontics

Readers' Choice: Huerter Orthodontics, Dr. Kelly Conway, DDS

Readers' Refer: The Orthodontic Group

Best Pediatric Office

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Boys Town Pediatric

Readers' Choice: Children's Physicians Village Point, Children's Physicians, Dundee

Readers' Refer: Children's Behavioral Health, Children's Physicians, Mission Village, Children's Physicians Val Verde, Village Pointe Pediatrics

Best Pharmacy

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Hy-Vee

Readers' Choice: Kohll's Pharmacy & Homecare

Readers' Recommend: OneWorld Community Health Centers, Walgreens, Walmart

Readers' Refer: Baker's, CVS Pharmacy

Best Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy

Practice Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: CHI Health Rehabilitation Center at Immanuel

Readers' Choice: Excel Physical Therapy, Makovicka Physical Therapy

Readers' Refer: Methodist Physicians Clinic (Methodist Health System)

Best Veterinary Clinic

Readers' Choice Best of the Big O: Omaha Animal Medical Group

Readers' Choice: 24th Street Animal Clinic

Readers' Recommend: Harvey Oaks Animal Hospital, Animal Clinic Suburban, Ralston

Vet, Best Care Pet Hospital