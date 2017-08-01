A New SPIN! on Pizza

SPIN Pizza will open a West Omaha location this Sunday. The new shop will be located at 17520 Wright Street in Legacy Village. The new shop will feature an expanded menu of pasta, local craft beer, wine, and red, white, and blood orange sangria. SPIN offers a wide variety of artisan pizzas. Gluten-free crusts and dairy-free cheeses are available upon request.

When Pitmasters Compete, Tasters Win

Omaha Steaks' annual BBQ Championship [formerly known as Arena Que] will be taking place August 4-6. Competitive BBQ teams from all over the US will meet at The Ralston Arena to compete to be the best in four KC BBQ Society categories: Chicken, Pork, Ribs, and Beef Brisket. Admission is free to the public, and more than $50,000 in prizes will be awarded. The family-friendly event will feature tastings, cooking demonstrations, live music, and fun for the whole family. For more event details and a schedule of activities, check out the events page on Facebook.

Time to Call Dibs

Did you miss your chance to sign up for a Spring or Summer CSA this year? Get in touch with your favorite farmer and sign up for your Autumn shares now! Apples, squash, onions, peppers, root vegetables, pasture raised meats, free range chicken and eggs, and a side of local economy support are all on the table. Supporting a local producer keeps real organic an affordable option for Omaha families, while keeping the lights on for family farmers in our community.