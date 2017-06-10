All in All it's Just Another Hole in the Wall

In November of 2014, I told you guys about my favorite afternoon date place. A little sushi grill on the corner of 72nd and Giles, I was just nuts about the fresh and creative HuTong Sushi Grill. The happy hour menu was filled with amazing bites, and the food was clean and precise. Alex, the sushi chef, was an artist, and I enjoyed ordering a roll “Omakase” [trust in the chef] and his creativity never disappointed.Shortly after releasing my rave review after nearly a year of loyal patronage, there was a shift in the establishment. The staff turned over almost completely, but I’m not one to fear change. By last summer, the happy hour menu was slashed, and no longer contained any fresh fish items. Ordering off of the regular menu to obtain these raw delights gave evidence to more trouble. When your fish tastes “fishy”, it’s gone bad. A bite into the soft-shell crab roll delivered a mouthful of dirty water and the acrid taste of long expired fry oil. And thus, HuTong was removed from my list of favorite Omaha finds.

To my shock and mild amusement, a second sushi shop opened across the street from HuTong, in the bay formerly occupied by a Jimmy Johns. I anticipated some kitschy dollar store trinkets and some off-brand red and gold paint job in the interior. To my pleasant surprise, the décor was both tasteful and modern.A gentleman had entered just before me, and the harried hostess bustled to seat us together. He explained that we weren’t together, he was inquiring about the help wanted sign on the door. He asked if he could have an application, and was handed, instead, an apron. “We’ll see how you do!” she informed him, and pointed at me. “Seat her over there.”My new host and I exchanged glances. One of us was significantly amused by the situation, while the other was dumbfounded and a bit trepidatious. I’ll let you work out who was which on your own. I will say, he took quite well to my gentle ribbing, and I hope he decided to keep the position.

× Expand Free Crisps at Each Table

The menu was fairly standard, covering all of the basic sushi, sashimi, and nigiri. A bowl of fried crisps and a sweet sticky sauce is served the table while you peruse the menu, much like chips and salsa at your favorite tex-mex place.I asked the hostess what she would recommend and she promptly read my menu out loud to me. I asked again for her favorite item, or what she would suggest, and she read it to me again. Had I been in any hurry, or particularly hungry, I may have found the exchanges frustrating, but as slapped together as the service was, it was equally kind and eager to accommodate. My dining companion started with a ginger salad. Incredibly basic, iceberg lettuce with an orange glob of ginger dressing. I was nervous for my seaweed salad to arrive, but arrive it did. Fresh-tasting and crisp, with the perfect touch of sesame oil. I hold this odd assumption that eating certain foods [cold, crisp, dark green seaweed, avocados, cantaloupe and spinach to be precise] will undo the ravages of time and caffeine on my face. Since there will be no photo of me posted with this article, please allow yourself to believe it’s true.

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Our sampling of rolls ranged from very fresh tasting sashimi, expertly cut, to some very elegant rolls. Crisp without the all-too-common twinge of acrid oil. Warm without wilting the fresh ingredients. The chef uses a deft hand and his food gets the job done.The sushi was nice, if standard. The service was – Well. Let’s just say they’re new, so give them a chance to get that part worked out. While the establishment has a liquor license, nobody there was aware or willing to mix any drinks on the 2 days I was there. The prices were high for what we received, but not exorbitantly so.Maybe it was the charm of watching a waiter be born, or the awkward newness of the restaurant itself giving that weird first date vibe, but I will say that it is the Okay-est place I’ve been to in a long time. You’ll never come for the scene, and there are places that do sushi better. That said, it’s a nice little spot, the food is lovely, and you can get a great Instagram shot of some delicious food without the loud music and long wait.