Area Eateries Get Their Reality Check

Get Your Tivo Ready

This Thursday, several Omaha eateries will be featured on Cooking Channel's series “Cheap Eats”. The episode, titled “Culinary Cornhuskers” airs at 9pm and will feature OverEasy, Coneflower Creamery, Blackstone Meatball, and Crescent Moon Alehouse. For more ways to watch, head to http://www.cookingchanneltv.com/shows/cheap-eats/200/culinary-cornhuskers.html

Cooking Up a Good Time with Celebrity Chef Marc Murphy

× Expand Chef Marc Murphy

Food Network Celebrity Chef Marc Murphy will be in Omaha this spring. Food Bank for the Heartland will host Murphy at Embassy Suites on March 2nd. The event will include a cocktail hour, wine tasting, appetizers, auction, live cooking demonstration, and dinner. All proceeds benefit The Food Bank for the Heartland. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to http://foodbankheartland.org/celebrity_chef/

CropSwap

CropSwap, an app that Dan McCollister is hoping to crowdfund by February 10, is going to put an end to waste in your garden this summer. The app will allow you to exchange produce from your garden with like-minded neighbors who are willing to swap tomatoes for basil, radishes for raspberries. Gardening can supplement your CSA bag, but will still offer you an overabundance of a limited variety of produce. CropSwap will keep you out of the grocery store and away from pesticide-laden frankenfoods while getting you acquainted with nearby urban farmers. For more information, check out https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1838993996/cropswap-trade-fruits-and-vegetables-hyper-locally

Sommelier Awarded High Honor

Local Sommelier Adam Weber has been awarded the title Italian Wine Professional. Weber is the only expert in Nebraska to hold the certification offered by the Napa Valley Wine Academy. While he is the first in Nebraska, the title is rare even nationally, with only 120 professionals who have managed to acquire it. You can enjoy the fruits of Weber’s expertise at Dante’s Pizzeria, where he serves as Sommelier.