As Mai Tai Closes, New Cocktail Joint Opens

New in Benson

The new Benson Underground bar, Kaitei, opened Halloween night. Located beneath Ika Ramen and Izakaya, the new establishment is still ironing out a few technical kinks, but the cocktails are as beautiful as they are creative, and if you can’t enjoy Japanese Whiskey in a clever, relaxed atmosphere, then that’s on you.

Saying Goodbye to Mai Tai

The much-loved Mai Tai Lounge and Mt Fuji has closed its doors, taking its signature fishbowl cocktail with it. Originally opened as The Grass Shack in the 40s, the establishment has had a long and storied existence. The staff, spirits, and energy of the lounge have been a staple of Omaha’s nightlife for decades, and will be missed. The Reader will keep you informed about future buyers and their plans for the property.

Keeping Score

When you elect your officials, your hope is that they will always vote in favor of the best interests of the community. With items like food safety, environmental protection, and nutrition assistance programs all being heavily scrutinized at the moment, are you curious where local lawmakers stand? http://foodpolicyaction.org/scorecard/ will tell you how members of your government stand on issues that matter to you.

We Want You

