B & B Adds Breakfast, Normandie Hosts Sausage Fest

Normandie Nights is celebrating a year of opening their dinner table to you, and the exclusive monthly supper club has only a few spots left for their October 14th event “The Feast of Five Sausages”. Loukaniko, Sai Krok Isan, Short Rib with Hatch Chile, Pork Blood Sausage with Apple, Shrimp, Lobster and Leek Sausage with Raviolo, and a dessert of Flaming Forest Fire Roll. Your $65 ticket covers the full 5 course meal, wine, and an evening of intense and eclectic company and conversation. Email Info@NormandieNights.Com to reserve your seat!

B&B Classic Dogs has added a Sunday Breakfast Buffet to their offerings. The popular family friendly Bellevue restaurant will have a regular menu with a small selection of breakfast items, or a full buffet available Sundays from 7:30am-10:30am. Cost is $9.95 for adults, $6 for ages 4-10, and $3 for children 3 and under.Fall FestivalInfusion Brewing Southwest will host its second annual Fall Festival September 30 from 3pm to 11pm. The event will feature craft beer, pumpkin painting (byop), games like corn hole and Hammerschlagen, live music and dancing, and food from Hawk’s pizza and Attitude on Food.Florence Mill Farmer’s MarketThe Florence Mill Farmer’s Market will be hosting their last event of the year this weekend. This is no time to be shy! Purchase your produce in bulk and freeze, dehydrate, or can them for a healthier, more affordable winter. Every dollar you spend at the Farmer’s Markey stays local, providing jobs and opportunities for local growers, and keeping truly fresh and organic choices an option for Omaha!