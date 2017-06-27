Beer and Karma

SNAP Skills

Did you know that Omaha Farmer’s Markets accept SNAP, and they even match you for your first $5? SNAP, Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) and WIC recipients can use their benefits with all the Market vendors. The Sherwood Foundation and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska provide a match of five dollars in SNAP tokens if shoppers purchase five dollars or more. For more information on this program, stop by the information booth at any of your local Farmer’s Markets!

Midweek Market

The Charles Drew Health Center at 30th and Grant will host a 6 week Farmer’s Market beginning July 5th. The market will be available Wednesdays through August 30th from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

Give a Damn, Drink Beer

Surly Beer is looking for 15 volunteers to help pack bags for Food Bank of the Heartland. If you’re one of the 15 chosen, you will package food for the hungry from 9:30am to 11:30am at The Food Bank for the Heartland at 10525 J st in Omaha. Afterward, participants will enjoy a cold Surly brew as a thank you! To register for the event, head to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdprSHgxfLjCyqFpiCuQB0Pkyddjrm8A6Rc9JWsjtoe8ibdgA/viewform?c=0&w=1 or check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1793213804029916/

Wood Fired Vegetarian

× Expand Corrie Suhr

Dante’s knows how to make vegetarian food Hot! A 4 course vegetarian meal will be served by reservation only on June 29th. Each course will offer full-poured wine pairing. Seats are $55 not including tax and gratuity, and reservations can be made for this event, or any evening at http://www.dantepizzeria.com/