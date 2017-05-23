Beer Pairing at Stirnella

Beer Pairings at Stirnella

Stirnella Bar and Kitchen is hosting their inaugural beer dinner featuring Keg Creek Brewing on May 24th. The event begins at 7pm and reservations can be made at reservations@stirnella.com. Cost of the dinner is $45 plus tax and gratuity. For more information, visit Stirnella on Facebook.

What the Pho?

Omelet & Viet Cuisine, home of some of West Omaha’s finest Pho, has closed. The kitschy spot tucked inside a Kicks 66 on 168th and Harrison hung on for a long time, serving delicious food from the out of the box spot, but closed abruptly last week. Many loyal patrons were crushed at the handwritten sign on the door, but little explanation has been offered. The food and no-nonsense vibe will be missed in the neighborhood.

And Share Alike

The Farmer’s Market is in full swing, but some vendors are still offering CSA shares! This is the time to get on a wait list, or co-opt a share with someone who couldn’t commit to finishing a whole share every week. Tag @TheReaderOmahaDish on Instagram in your Farmer’s Market photos. Do you have a food blog you’d like The Reader to follow? Drop us a message at Crumbs@TheReader.Com and you could be featured in an upcoming issue!

We Want to Hear From You!

