Bounce to Something New

Paragon Blend

The Dundee eatery Paragon has launched an exclusive red blend to enrichen Happier Hour, their 4-6pm celebration of the weekday. The Bordeaux style blend from Vintage Estates in Napa Valley consists of Cabernet and Merlot, with hint of Malbec and Cabernet Franc comes with pairing suggestions by Willy Theisen. Paragon is also celebrating the launch of their new website. See the updates here and be sure to stop in for this unique blend, or $4 craft beer at Paragon’s Happier Hour!

Antioxidant Vodka

A local Omaha company offers sugar free, gluten free vodka. The company, Bounce Vodka, infuses their libation at Brickway Brewery with natural antioxidants. The business offers the motto: Drink Smarter, Bounce Back. You can learn more about Bounce Vodka on their Facebook Page Have you tried Antioxidant Vodka? Tell us in the comments, or email Crumbs@TheReader.Com and let us know what you think!

Free Food at 12,000

Taste of Bellevue, Nebraska’s Facebook page is nearing 12,000 members. With less than 200 heads left to reach the milestone, several local businesses are prepared to celebrate. B&B Classic Dogs, Golden Bowl, Papa Renos, Ixtapa, Juice 4 Life, Uptown Bakery, Catfish Lake, Roma’s, The Special, Volcanic Pepper, Stella’s, and Downtown Coffee Shop are all giving away gift cards once the mark has been reached. Simply “Like” Taste of Bellevue, NE on Facebook and follow along!