Caffeine and Cats

Cats and Caffeine

A fresh take on the coffee bar is coming to 522½ S. 24th Street. Felius, Omaha's first cat cafe, is planning to open this summer is south Omaha. The nonprofit's goal is to increase adoption rates and reduce the number of adoptable animals being destroyed every year. For a small fee, ($7 for half an hour, $12 for an hour) you can come cuddle, pet, and roam with the free wandering felines in their open play area. Grab a cup of coffee and cuddle with a kitten or chat with a cat. Your visitation fee is what affords Felius the ability to feed and care for the animals. Learn more or donate at https://felius.org/#about or on their Facebook page

Amateurs

× Expand Jasmyn and Jacob Wichert

After a few delays, Amateur Coffee is now open at 3913 Cuming St. The husband and wife team of Jasmyn and Jacob Wichert were passionate about opening a vegan-valued establishment, and have worked for years to educate themselves and create supportive relationships within the growing, roasting, and vegan community in Omaha. Expect small batch coffee from carefully and responsibly sourced beans. A subscription service is available for as little as $16 a month. For all the beans about the Wicherts, head to https://www.amateurcoffee.com/

1000 Degrees in Elkhorn

A grand opening celebration will take place this Thursday, January 18 beginning at 11am. Free pizza all day, and the first 10 guests in line will receive one free pizza per week for a year! Expect lines, expect a wait, and expect a custom made pizza for your troubles. Follow along on Facebook for pizza porn and location details. 1405 S. 204th St., Ste 104