Cakes, Queso, and Cures

If a Cure is on Your List

Santa will be joining The Pancake Man this Sunday, December 4 at The Papillion Fire Station. Cost is $5 for children and $10 for anyone ages 10 and up for all you can eat pancakes, face painting by ImaClown, raffles, and pictures with the big man himself. All proceeds go to bring a cure for Hunter Syndrome to human clinical trials. The learn more about Hunter Syndrome, check out WWW.RyanOurLion.Com.

Santa and The Pancake Man

Sunday December 4 at The Papillion Fire Station

No More Empty Pots Food Hub

No More Empty Pots initially broke ground on their Food Hub in January, and after months of fundraising and elbow grease, they are ready to share their progress with the generous donors and potential donors making this project possible. Join No More Empty Pots on December 9 for Phase 1 Preview and Holiday Party. Small bites and warm drinks will be provided. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/no-more-empty-pots-supporter-appreciation-food-hub-phase-1-preview-registration-28826593116

No More Empty Pots Supporter Appreciation and Preview

8501 North 30th Street [Downstairs] December 9, 4:30-6:30pm

Mex in the City

Cantina Laredo is preparing for their December edition of Rhythm and Brunch this Saturday from 11am-3pm. This month’s offerings are based on the theme “Mex in the City” and include Chilaquilles, Chorizo con Huevos, and Tostar de Frances. Tickets are still available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhythm-n-brunch-mex-and-the-city-edition-tickets-24673770913

Rhythm and Brunch at Cantina Laredo

Saturday December 3, 11am-3pm

Winter Warmup at Midtown Crossing

Several of the resident businesses at Midtown Crossing will be taking part in the Winter Warmup. Hot specials on warm drinks will make strolling through the winter wonderland even more festive! For a list of participants and specials head to https://www.facebook.com/events/1872178206335396/

December 3