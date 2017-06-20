Dinner Goes to the Dogs

The Dog Days are Here

Nebraska Vizslas and Omaha Dog are pupped to announce the first annual Patio Pup Crawl, a fundraiser to benefit rescue and event efforts in Omaha and Lincoln! Bring your pups to hop around the patios of Cantina Laredo, CRAVE, and Black Oak Grill! Enter to win prizes, enjoy drink and food specials, and more! Beer Paws will be joining the evening's activities to make their one-of-a-kind beer-themed dog products available to you, and to celebrate the relationship beer drinkers have with their dogs! And it wouldn’t be a puppy party without LONG DOG FAT CAT, who will be on hand for the festivities.

June 27 at Midtown Crossing

Patio Pup Crawl

Getting Dandy for CWS

Dandelion Pop-Up in the Omaha Chamber Courtyard is expanding hours for the College World Series. Pop into the Pop-Up all this week to enjoy lunch and dinner from 11am to 7pm. Guest chefs will be popping in all week to bring a taste of Omaha to our out-of-town World Series fam. Head over to Dandelion’s Facebook Page to stay up-to-date on menus and featured chefs.Dandelion on Facebook

Beer Pairing

Stirnella’s Chef/Owner Matt Moser will be preparing a 5 course beer pairing on Wednesday, June 28. Cost of the dinner is $60 per person and does not include tax and gratuity. Zipline beer will be on the menu, along with Chef Moser’s unique twist on refined gastropub fare. The menu will be revealed soon, so join the events page on Facebook here to stay on top of updates!

5 course beer-pairing

June 28 at Stirnella