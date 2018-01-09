Dixie Quicks Closes Shop, Banh Mi Shop Hits Right Notes, Farine + Four Readies for Open

Farine + Four3020 Leavenworth

Employing the French methods of minimalist decadence, Farine + Four (Farine = Flour, Four = Oven En français) begins with a base of only four ingredients. See what they did there? Flour, water, salt, and levain, or leavening. With traditional French pastries and bon bons, simple and rich breakfasts, and custom creations, Farine + Four is about to become your bakery. Follow them on Facebook for food porn and opening announcements.

Banh Mi and Tea

923 Galvan Rd South #101

Opened at the end of November, The Banh Mi Shop serves a focused menu of sandwiches on freshly baked Vietnamese bread, and tea drinks that range from cozy to creative. Excellent spice layering and crispy, fresh bread offer a sensory experience worth the drive to Bellevue.

Stop in, Dixie Quick!

After 22 years faithfully serving the Omaha and Council Bluffs communities, Dixie Quicks owner Rob Gilmer will be closing the doors on Sunday, January 21. Staff banded together after the loss of Gilmer's life and business partner in November of 2016, keeping the dream alive after Rene Orduna lost his battle with cancer. After an emotional year, the time has come to say goodbye. Gift cards will be accepted until closing, and no events will be scheduled after the 21st.