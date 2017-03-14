Enter Here For Pizza, BBQ and Beer

Omaha Beer Fest June 9 & 10

Tickets are available now for Omaha’s 2017 Beer Fest at Horsemen’s Park. The 2 day event includes unlimited 2oz samplings of hundreds of craft beers, workshops, food pairings, and more. Get your tickets at http://www.omahabeerfest.com/. Benefits Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

BBQ Throwdown at Midtown Crossing

Midtown Crossing will host a BBQ Throwdown on Saturday, March 25. $3 samples will be available from Chicago Dawg House, CRAVE, Black Oak Grill, Cantina Laredo, and Wohlner's. Sampling will take place from 11am to 3pm. To stay on top of menu changes and to join the conversation, head to The Facebook Event Page

Pizza Review

Tickets are available for Omaha’s 9th Annual Pizza Review. Tickets have historically sold out early, so be sure to grab them as soon as possible at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2258279/omahas-9th-annual-pizza-review-omaha-the-waiting-room?partner_id=226&cobrand=1percent . $15 grants you access to the event at The Waiting Room Lounge, and a sample of about 15 entry pizzas. A portion of proceeds provides scholarships to Metropolitan Community College’s Culinary Arts students. The event takes place June 6th frm 6pm-9pm.

Pi Day 2017

How are you celebrating Pi day in Omaha? Tag @TheReaderOmahaDish on Instagram for a reblog!