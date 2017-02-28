Fat Tuesday With Beer Corner

Timber!

Timber Wood Fired Bistro is now open to the public! The restaurant at 8702 Pacific st has been serving to a very pleased crowd for weeks, and finally celebrate their official grand opening on Monday. The establishment is the second venture of chef/owner Jared Clarke, who also helms Railcar Modern American Kitchen.

Mardi Party

Beer Corner is ready to celebrate Mardi Gras with you. Cajun food from the Ale House Grill will roll out at 11am [so, now. You should probably pack up for lunch, huh?] and Cruzan Run Hurricanes will be on tap all night. Prairie Gators Band hits the stage from 8:30 to 11:30, and a $5 cover takes effect at 7pm.

Coneflower Creamery will celebrate in store by featuring King Cake ice Cream for the day. Find the golden baby in your scoop and win a $10 gift card!

Kitchen Table Central

The Film Streams Dundee Theater will be home to the second location of Kitchen Table. Locally owned, sourced, and operated by Colin and Jessica Duggan, Kitchen Table Central will feature portable food and a seat-yourself dining area.

The Beanery

The Beanery is excited to open their second store next week. A Papillion location will open at 344 S Washington st on March 3rd. The opening celebration will include free drinks all day. Follow The Beanery on Facebook for updates and specials at https://www.facebook.com/thebeanerygretna/