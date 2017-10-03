Patrick's Prepares for Departure

A Fine Way to Get Fed

Have you been hoping to dust off that Omaha Public Library card, but you are worried it may be heavy with fines? I hope you’re ready to get ready! (See what I did there?) The Omaha Public Library is teaming up with Alliance for a Better Omaha to literarily feed the hungry. Bring in donations of non-perishable food to forgive your fines. Each item you donate will take $2 off your fine, up to $20. Book it to any of OPL’s 12 locations between October 15 and 22 and get back in the habit!

1000 Degrees This Fall

× Expand 1000 Degrees Prepares to Open

The temperature outside may be dropping, but things are just heating up for 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria. The new establishment at 17676 Welch Plaza will be hosting a celebratory soft open with free pizza on October 5th from 11am to 7pm. The first 10 people in line will receive free pizza from 1000 Degrees for a full year.

Patrick’s Off the Market

The locally owned and sourced Patrick’s Market at 1416 Howard St will be closing Thursday, October 5th. After growing pressure from online ordering firms, and other industry changes, Patrick’s was no longer able to comfortably compete, and is bowing out of the Omaha market.

Combine this loss with the now-defunct Downtown Market, the local non-profit shop that recently announced it was ceasing its efforts to open next fall, and this is a huge blow to the local food scene.A great deal of interest has been shown in the two properties. What would you like to see open in these now-available spaces?

Helwig and the Perfect Patch

Did you know there was more than one pumpkin patch in the Omaha Metro? Helwig Family Farm on 84th and Capehart is celebrating their 50th anniversary of serving Papillion with pumpkins, fun, and family memories. Tag Helwig and @TheReaderOmahaDish in your family fun photos this fall!