Fondue, Cheesesteaks, and Brunch

This is Going to Sound Cheesy, But...

Tickets go on sale today for The Downunder Speakeasy’s event “Fondue at the DU”. The event will feature breads and meats to enjoy with a gruyere and swiss, beer cheese, and pesto cheese. A chocolate fondue dessert will be served with fruits and sweet bread. Tickets are $7 for the December 28th and seating is limited. For all the details head to The Events Page

Ice Cream for Cheesesteak?

Ted and Wally’s will be donating 100% of their quart sales in December to Shakur’s Philly Cheese Steaks. The operation is currently a Philly delivery service, offering sandwiches brought to your home or work with an hour’s notice. The chef/owner was formerly serving sandwiches out of Southern Pitch Food Truck, but has since been operating almost entirely by word of mouth. The plan is to use proceeds from Ted and Wally sales, as well as those crowdfunded from a GoFundMe account to bring his shell of a food truck up to operating standard. I mean. You needed a reason to buy more luscious Ted and Wally’s ice cream anyway, and the pursuit of authentic Phillies from a food truck seem like a fine reason to me.

Brunch About it

Monarch and Prime has added a Sunday Brunch to their impressive menu. The weekly event features brown Butter Pancakes with lavender maple syrup, biscuits & gravy, and a Nebraska Burger with mustard, pickle, and lamb belly.Stop in every Sunday from 8am to 2pm for Mimosas and Pancakes at Monarch and Prime.