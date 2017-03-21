Food Events to Dine For

Ota and Muse

Le Bouillon will play host to Ota and Muse for a one night event this Sunday. Very few tickets remain for the meal, which will take place from 5pm to 10:30pm Sunday March 26. David Utterback [Ota Monthly Pop Up] and Jon Seymour [Muse] will team up to provide you an evening filled with small tastes of huge flavor. Utterback will be serving 10-13 sushi courses, while Seymour will provide 5 composed courses. Wine pairings and cocktails may be purchased separately the night of the event, and tickets for both the 5pm and 8pm seatings are available here.

SNR Offers Fruits of Their R&D

Sunday Night Ramen is back with a Dim Sum brunch pop-up. After 2 years of research and development, the team is ready to show you what they’ve been working on. They are hosted by Block 16 Sunday April 9 from 10am to 4pm. The 7-course event will feature hand made dumplings in multiple applications, pork shoulder steam buns, and a Nutella wonton desert course. Bloody Marys and Bellinis will be available to purchase from the cash bar, and tickets are available here for $50.

Mercury

Mercury is hosting a complimentary wine tasting on March 23. The event will feature samplings of 5 wines from Southern France poured by US Ambassador Pierre Olivier. Pairing dishes and bottles will be available for purchase. This free event will take place Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.