Food Trucks, a Festival, and a Day in Florence

Taste of Bellevue

Join The Reader when Taste of Bellevue hosts FoodStock this Thursday from 5pm-9pm. Food trucks, face painting, and live music will set the scene for a family fun night! Stop by The Reader’s table for a free copy of our print edition. Donations of non-perishable food items will be donated to The Bellevue Food Pantry. Every 5 items you donate enters you into a raffle for a basket donated and filled by Marathon Ventures! Fun and food for all!

Get Involved

Omaha Local Foods is partnering with No more Empty Cups to host a Local Foods Meetup. The casual event will take place at No More Empty Cups at 1502 S 10th street on June 9th from 5:30 to 6:30. Conversations about supporting local food systems, expanding local services, and how to get more involved. Light refreshments will be offered. For more information or to show support for the cause, visit The Events Page on Facebook.

Hey Lucia!

The annual Santa Lucia Festival is fast approaching! June 8th-11th the Lewis and Clark Landing will be invaded by all things Italia. Cannoli eating contest, rides, games, food trucks, and that once-a-year treat, pizza by The Pizza Boys.

Days in Florence

The Florence Mill County Market opens Sunday, June 4th. Fresh produce, local artisan foods, music, and live alpacas make for a gorgeous day at the market. Located at 9102 N 30th street in historic Florence, this will be a delicious and educational afternoon filled with family fun.