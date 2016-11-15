Friendsgiving and Farewell

Goodbye, Rene

The Reader says a fond farewell to René Orduña who co-owned Dixie Quicks with his husband and partner Rob Gilmer for more than 30 years. Orduña passed away Wednesday after a brave battle with kidney cancer. The Reader mourns with Gilmer, and thanks Orduña for his tireless commitment to not only the food he lovingly prepared, but the community he and Gilmer created and nurtured.

A Thunderous Grand Opening

Thunderhead Brewing Taproom is hosting a grand opening next Wednesday from 1pm to 10pm. The new establishment at 13304 West Center Rd Suite 126 will feature all of the craft beer the original Kearney location is known for.

Thunderhead Brewing Grand Open

November 23 1pm-10pm

13304 West Center Road ST 126

Turkeys Don’t Fly- The Soar

Soaring Wings Vineyard is hosting a 3 course Harvest celebration dinner Saturday from 7pm-9:30pm. “Friendsgiving” is a $30 reservation-only event, with each of the 3 courses featuring a different wine pairing. Apple and goat cheese salad start the meal, followed by a traditional turkey with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, candied sweet potatoes and rolls, finished with a trio of mini pies. Grab your friends and call 402-253-2479 to make your reservations.

Friendsgiving Harvest Celebration Dinner at Soaring Wings

Saturday from 7pm-930pm

17111 s 138th st