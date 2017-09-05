Help for Harvey, Two Harvests, and Hunger Action Month

A Toast to Harvey

× Expand Bruno's Pre-Opens For Harvey

Bruno’s Pasta Co has decided to host a preview cocktail party before their grand opening. Tuesday, Sept. 12th from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Hor d'oeuvres, drinks, live music, and pizza will be served at the not-yet-opened Bruno’s with proceeds benefiting victims of Hurricane Harvey. Cocktail dress is recommended. For more details, and to RSVP head to Bruno’s Events Page on Facebook.

Call To Action

Hunger Free Heartland has launched Hunger Action Month, with a full calendar of ideas and events to help guide you toward compassionate change for those who are food insecure in our community. For the full calendar, which includes "try it Tuesdays", and supportive partnering restaurants to dine at, head to http://hungerfreeheartland.org/

Hit the Road [Apple]Jack

This year’s Apple Jack festival is coming to Nebraska City September 15th to the 17th. The annual event is a celebration of the apple harvest kickoff, and draws between 60 and 80 thousand people every year. A three-day carnival will feature dozens of apple recipes, a parade, classic car show, fun 5k, live music, and so much more! For a full list of events, schedules, and pricing, head to http://gonebraskacity.com/festival/apple-jack-festival/

Harvest Some Fun

Mulhalls is hosting a harvest party on Saturday, September 9th from 11am to 2pm in their greenhouse. The event will feature Wood-fired pizza from Dante, pastries from DoDo, and coffee from Archetype. Live music and a pie contest will up the enjoyment, while several pop-up vendors will keep you in the fall spirit all afternoon. For more details, head to Mulhall's on Facebook.