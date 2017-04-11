Proof Pending

× Expand Proof Co-Owners Kyron O'Brian and Joel Lavelle

Proof, a new upscale lounge specializing in a wide whiskey selection, craft cocktails and a personal approach, is coming to Midtown Crossing. “Our guests can expect consistent, high-quality service and cocktails while enjoying their visit in a laid back, engaging and quaint prohibition-themed bar,” says Joel Lavelle who is partnering with Kyron O’Brien on the concept. It will occupy the former Grane space at 120 S. 31st Ave. “We love the view of Turner Park, the layout of Midtown Crossing and the different types of people that frequent the area,” Lavelle says.

Hit The Brix

The defunct spirits shop will auction off more than 17,000 units of wine, beer, and booze at an auction this Friday and Saturday. The auction will take place between 9am and 5pm both days, and Brix gift cards will not be accepted as payment.

A Bloody Good Time

Nebraska City will once again host the annual Bloody Mary competition on April 30th. Go Nebraska City will offer prizes to the winners, and would-be contestants can enter Here. Celebrate Arbor Day the way the founding fathers intended - mildly buzzed, obviously.

Dining For a CauseIf you find yourself in need of an excuse to skip dinner prep, there are always causes and fundraisers being supported by your favorite local restaurants! From medical bills to school trips, restauranteurs in Omaha are always going above and beyond to support their customers. Dining For a Cause has created a Facebook group you can follow to find out who is supporting what, and when!