Holiday Market Returns

Annual Holiday Market

The Physicians Mutual and WOWT Holiday Market is returning! This year’s offerings include jellies, jams, honey, salsas, meats, cheeses, specialty beverages, baked goods, gourmet popcorn, fudge, roasted almonds and more. Benson Brewery will be serving market shoppers brats with apple slaw, pulled-pork sandwiches, and chicken salad wraps along with a variety of beer and other beverages. Special guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. For a full list of events and vendors, visit www.OmahaHolidayMarket.org

Louie’s Dives, Replaced by Steak and Grapes

× Expand Facebook The Blooming T-Bone Appetizer at Steak and Grapes

Early this month, the West Omaha restaurant Louie’s Wine Dive closed, and was somewhat quietly replaced by Steak and Grapes, a traditional steakhouse and bar at 16920 Wright Plaza. With an extensive but focused menu, the establishment serves a variety of grass fed and standard meats, priced per ounce. Starting your meal with a blooming t-bone may seem needlessly decadent, but I may be a glutton. Prepared medium (overcooked in any other application, but it works here) and thinly sliced, the “appetizer” is served with baguette toast points, tomatoes, and gorgonzola, and topped with cilantro and onion. Open Monday-Thursday 10am-10pm, Friday and saturday 10am-11pm Sunday 10am-9pmhttps://www.facebook.com/pg/SteakandGrapes/photos/?ref=page_internal

Facebooking Your Food

And I don’t mean just taking a photo to make your followers salivate. Did you know you can order food through Facebook? Visit https://www.facebook.com/order_food/ for a list of restaurants near you, sort by delivery, pickup, and price. Order your food and relax!