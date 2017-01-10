Hook and Line Hosts Grand Opening

National Tea Month

January is National Tea Month, and The Tea Smith is celebrating with Tea 101, an informative event celebrating the history of white, green, black, and oolong. Saturday at the Dodge location https://www.facebook.com/events/1758447851144226/ and Sunday at the Howard street location https://www.facebook.com/events/134535747042291/ you will be steeped in the flavors of a thousand years of tradition. Tickets are $12.

Tea Month Photo Sweepstakes

The Tea Council is getting in on the celebration with a photo sweepstakes. Submit a photo of the unique way you enjoy tea for a chance to win $500 and a year’s supply of tea. Details are available at http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/share-your-individualitea-for-a-chance-to-win-500-and-a-years-supply-of-tea-300363817.html

Grand Opening

Hook and Lime will host their grand opening Friday, January 13 at 11am. Chef Alex Sorens will have a full menu available. Each dish is a time investment, many taking between 8 and 10 hours to prepare. High quality, locally sourced ingredients are given every opportunity to impress. Tables will fill quickly, so feel free to make a reservation ahead of time at https://www.yelp.com/biz/hook-and-lime-omaha

735 N 14th st

Rebuild Begins

One year after the fire that claimed the corner of 11th and Howard, the rebuilding effort is finally underway. Ann Mellen is planning to reopen M’s, with or without gaining legal access to the name, with many of the same dishes and architectural concepts as before. Market House will also return to the corner, and owner Nick Bartholomew hopes to open in April.