Huddle Up, Buttercup!

Toast of the Coast

Midtown Crossing will welcome a new tenant in April. Della Costa will be a seafood-inspired Mediterranean concept restaurant. The establishment will occupy the lot recently vacated by Brix at 220 S. 31st Ave. Owned by former M’s Pub partner and current Herbe Sainte co-owner Ron Samuelson, Della Costa translates to “of the coast” and will feature seafood interpreted into Moroccan, Spanish, Italian, and French dishes.

T.R.E.A.M On

The T.R.E.A.M. team presents: Open Season, the fourth and final installment of Tacos Rule Everything Around Me. Sunday, March 19 you will enjoy a five course tasting dinner complete with bold cocktail pairings. Au Courant will host. Jose Tomasello Cardeñas, Tim Maides and Jordan Elsberry will reunite for one last pop-up before Cardeñas' move to NYC. Open Season will draw inspiration from many food cultures from around the globe while retaining its roots in traditional Mexican flavors and lively cocktails. Courses will include ox, carrot, lamb, duck and tres leches. Guests will be encouraged to stay for a round (or two!) at a cash bar following the event. This will sell out quickly, and sales will end one week prior to the event, so be sure to purchase tickets Right Here as soon as possible!

Boho Rice and Market House

Construction is well under way at Market House, and Nick Bartholomew is anxious to get his team back together under one roof. While he patiently waits, he continues in his pursuit to bring quality flavors to Omaha’s foodscape. We first told you about Barholomew’s vision in August of 2016. The long-awaited fried rice shack “Boho Rice” will be opening in April, and is just one piece of the development pie taking place in Little Bohemia. The Reader is excited to witness the rebirth of the neighborhood!

Huddle Up!

Known for its round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House has plans to open an additional 100 restaurants over the next few years, including two Omaha locations. The brand is expanding its warm, friendly atmosphere and charm into several proven markets. Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 52 years ago. Today, the brand has 361 locations open and an additional 42 in development. The Reader will keep you informed of opening dates as they draw near!