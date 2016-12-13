Lombardo's Opens This Thursday

Lombardo’s Bistro and Bar

A new Italian Bistro is opening near 130th and Maple Thursday. Lombardo’s Bistro and Bar had planned to open this afternoon, but a notice on their website announced that the opening will take place Thursday at the lunch hour. The menu hosts all of your go-to casual Italian favorites from Bolognese to Chicken Alfredo, with a few signature dishes to give it a special Lombardo’s touch. The Pecan Crusted Red Snapper with a chardonnay mustard sauce has my attention, but I think my first visit will have to feature the Filet al Gorgonzola with a burgundy demi glace and risotto. Let us know if you head that way and tag @TheReaderOmahaDish in your dining photos!

Lombardo’s Bistro and Bar Grand Opening Thursday

13110 Birch Drive ste 100

Wine at the Vine

Twisted Vine is hosting a free wine tasting this Friday at the downtown Papillion shop. Friday from 6:30 to 8:30pm Twisted Vine and Platinum Distributing will offer a sample and learn about 10 different vintages. Step out of the cold and warm up in a casual, social setting.

Twisted Vine Wine Tasting

Friday 6:30-8:30PM

Supper with Santa

Quaker Steak and Lube will have a special guest for dinner on December 19 from 5-8pm. Bring the kids for dinner (only 99 cents when you purchase an entrée) and photos with the big man himself! Photos with Santa will be taken by a professional and are free, along with a free craft for children. Come out for food and family fun Monday night!

Dinner with Santa hosted by Quaker Steak and Lube

Monday, December 19 5pm-8pm

Herbe Sainte

If you’re still looking for a cracking way to ring in the new year, head to Herbe Sainte on December 31. A Prix Fix menu will be available for couples (or very hungry singles, I imagine) at the restaurant’s New Year’s Eve Creole Shrimp and Crawfish Boil. The $100 per-couple menu includes tax and gratuity and features a bottle of wine or 2 cocktails each, and a four-course meal of red clam and Italian sausage chowder, house or kale salad, shrimp and crawfish main course, and a dessert to share. Reservations are limited for the 4pm-8pm event, so call soon! The restaurant will serve until 1pm to ring in the new year and free champagne will be poured at midnight. For more details (some of these details include how to score a free cocktail!) head to https://www.facebook.com/events/378390522508336/

Herbe Sainte New Year’s Eve Crawfish Boil

December 31 4pm-8pm