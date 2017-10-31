M's Makes Triumphant Return

M-bracing the Future, Honoring the Past

M’s Pub has scheduled their grand reopening for Wednesday, November 1st. More than a year and a half after a fire destroyed the iconic corner of the Old Market, M’s is the first loss to have successfully rebuilt. While several cases are pending, residents are hopeful that the return of M’s signals a true new beginning for the area. Owner, Ann Mellen, has kept the energy and traditions the city has loved for decades. Much of the décor, menu, and even staff will be recognized by loyal patrons, and no expense has been spared to recreate the atmosphere that was once thought hopelessly lost. Welcome back, M’s!

Coffee and Tea Festival

On Saturday, November 18th, The Ralston Arena will host The Midwest Coffee and Tea Festival. Food pairings, tea and coffee samplings, and seminars will be part of the inaugural festival’s family-friendly fare. Tickets are only $5, and a portion of proceeds benefit local domestic abuse programs. Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Sullivan’s Expands Menu

beye, Wagyu Bone-In Strip and Long-Bone Berkshire Pork Chop. Sullivan’s is also bringing back the lost art of tableside preparation with a new BLT Salad and Chocolate Meltdown, both assembled and served directly in front of guests.