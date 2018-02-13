Mardi Gras and Getting Wasted With Food Celebs

Get Wasted

A collaborative effort between No More Empty Pots, Kitchen Table Central, and Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue will result in the screening of Wasted at Film Streams Dundee on February 21. The film highlights the impact of food waste on issues like global hunger and environmental changes. Featuring notable chefs and culinary celebrities, the piece does more than highlight the problem, it underscores the steps we can each take to counter food waste. The feature will be followed by panel discussion from local food culture and community experts like Nancy Williams, Clayton Chapman, Beth Ostdiek Smith, and Colin Duggan. The discussion will be moderated by Brian O'Malley, Chef Instructor of Metropolitan Community College's Culinary Arts program.

A Special menu will be prepared by Kitchen Table Central, composed of rescued food and served on a pay-what-you-will bill. Purchase tickets at https://filmstreams.org/films/wasted

Find a Mardi Party

Find a Mardi Party

Your usual suspects will host Fat Tuesday shenanigans this year.

Herbe Sainte -- Let the good times roll with a Creole craw fish boil and drink specials. No reservations, party starts at 11am and ends at midnight. https://www.facebook.com/events/1470650446367367/

Beer Corner -- $5 Cash cover earns you entrance into a night of beads, beer, and bawdiness at Beer Corner USA. Cajun food from Ale House Grill until 11pm, Mardi Gras Bock from Abita brewing company, and drink specials from 7pm to midnight.

https://www.facebook.com/events/113094559503514/

Jazz Louisiana Kitchen -- Bad Judgement and Swampboy Blues Band want to fatten up your Tuesday at Jazz. Enjoy the Cajun Cuisine to the southern sound and ring in the season right.

https://www.facebook.com/events/214746192431316/