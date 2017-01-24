Mercury Rises for Fallen Friend

Mercury Rises to The Occasion

Mercury bartender Alec Candelaria sustained a broken leg which will keep him off of his feet and away from the bar he loves for 8 weeks. The staff of Mercury arranged a fundraiser to help him get a leg up on medical costs and mounting bills while he recovers. Join the team tonight from 8pm to 2am for $5 Old Fashioneds and $3 shots. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/1189802274430410/

Adana’s New Menu

Chef Mehmet Durmus will be joining the staff at Adana’s Kebab House, and he’s bringing a new menu with him. Chef “Memo” specializes in Doner, Meze, and Turkish cuisine. The new menu will be available at both locations the first week in February.

Normandie Nights Lets the Good Times Roll

The monthly meal hosted by Chef Michael Anderson has chosen a theme for the February Soiree. Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler translates to “Let the good times roll”, and much like the Mardi Gras theme, hedonism is the name of the game. A Sazerac slushy sets the mood for a muffuletta amuse bouche. Gulf oysters, House Boudin Blanc with chow chow and Dijon tempt your appetite for Gulf shrimp and grits, blackened redfish with smoky black eyed peas, crawfish mac & cheese and cornbread. Tickets for the exclusive event historically have sold quickly, so email Info@NormandieNights.Com to reserve your spot.

The Sound [and taste] of Music

All the flavor of The Sound of Music comes to Omaha! While the Orpheum hosts the classic musical, nearby Table Grace Café offers diners the perfect food pairing. Chef Erin Cummings will create an authentic, scrumptious Viennese-themed dining experience. More than a few of your favorite things are on the menu: Liptauer [cheese], Plum compote, Bohemian mushroom goulash, Tafelspitz-(boiled beef), Horseradish creme fraiche, Apple sauce, Dumplings, and Viennese apple strudel. Buy tickets at http://tinyurl.com/soundofmusicpop-up