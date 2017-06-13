Noods, Beer, BBQ and No Bull

Cancer Fighting Noods

On Wednesday, June 14, Noodles and Company, in partnership with the cause Stick a Fork in Cancer, will donate 25% of sales to The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Dine at any Omaha Noodles and Company and slurp to save lives!

Have a Ball

The 24th Annual Testicle Festival will be held June 16 and 17 at Round The Bend Steakhouse in South Bend, Nebraska. The event will feature games, music, and all of the Rocky Mountain Oysters you can shake a stick at. No really. This is happening. Gates open at 5pm and admission to the festival is $5. This fee is waived with an active military ID. More details are available on the official Facebook Event Page.

Round The Bend Steakhouse

30801 E Park Highway, South Bend

A Fair Pair

Farnam House Brewing will host a dinner and beer pairing on Thursday June 15. The four course menu is a by-reservation only affair, and your spot can be held by emailing Events@FarnamHouseBrewing.Com or calling 402-401-6086. A Caprese salad will start the evening, followed by salmon croquettes, beer braised pork belly with apple mash and smoked root vegetables, and finished with a chocolate mousse with berries and balsamic whipped cream. Tickets are $50 a head, and a limited bar menu will be available at an additional cost.

Mixing Meats and Metals

The Waiting Room Lounge will play host to The Great American Metal BBQ 2017 on June 23.. The event is headlined by The Impulsive and will feature Green Death, Die to Exist, Sovereignty, and Mindflight. The all-ages show is open to the public and tickets are $8, which covers the cost of food. Doors at 7, show at 8.