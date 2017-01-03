Open Hearts and a Little Bohemia

A Little Bit of Bohemia

× Expand Bohemia is alive and well, and you can make it part of your home at a special auction of The Bohemian Cafe's memorabilia on January 28

What made The Bohemian Café special to many was the joyful spirit in even the smallest details. Of course, there will never be anything like the café, but you can bring a little of the Bohemian life to your home! The Auction Mill will host a special event on January 28 allowing friends and fans of the establishment to bid on memorabilia from the much beloved Café. Chairs, menus, signs, and dishes will all be on the auction block. Click the link for a preview of items and details on how to bid.

An Open-Hearted Resolution

The Open Door Mission has been filled to capacity, housing more cold and homeless member of our community than ever. The Mission has resorted to supplying mats and warm bedding on the floor and have been serving hundreds of hot meals every day. ODM is looking for 600 volunteers to start the year on the right foot! Sign up to help your community members at http://www.opendoormission.org/. If your resolution was to make a difference, volunteer, or to be more compassionate this year, you can do so by aiding The Open Door Mission this January!

Wine and Nosh

Nosh Wine Lounge will be hosting a wine tasting this Friday from 6-8pm. The evening will feature a sampling of 8 wines and will be complemented by small bites from the kitchen. The event is $15 per person. https://www.facebook.com/events/566657960187018/

