Seed Share, Learn to Cook, and Taste What NMEP Has Cooking

No More Empty Bellies

No More Empty Cups at 1502 S 10th street is hosting a Local Food Pop-Up event on February 12th at 6pm. The event is free, and will feature samples from Grainolia, O'Tillie Pork and Pantry, MJER Help, The Confectionist, and No More Empty Pots. For a sneak peak at the full event, RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/219285198642319/

She Sells Seed Shares

The Big Garden and Big Muddy Urban Farm are hosting their fourth annual seed sharing event on Saturday, February 3rd from 10am to 2pm. The event will take place at Yates Community School at 3260 Davenport st. The goal of seed protecting and sharing is to maintain the integrity of natural and heirloom varieties, and to keep seeds in the garden and out of the laboratory. If you plan to bring seeds, be sure to label them accurately. For more details, visit their Facebook Events Page.

Dish With Gish

This Sunday, January 28th, Ryan's Food and Spirits will host Cooking Class with Chef Gish. The event takes place from 2pm to 4pm at 12221 Mary Plaza. Learn to make a warm balsamic spinach salad, baked brie with brown sugar apples and chili honey, and brussel sprouts with prosciutto. RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/191025101641097/