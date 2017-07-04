Sudden Closure Leaves Patrons Dumbstruck

Happy 4th of July!

Be sure to check establishments’ holiday hours before making a drive today. Several restaurants will be closed to allow staff time to celebrate with family. Stay safe and enjoy the holiday!

Dumbstruck Patrons Look for Clues

× Expand A sign on the door was the only thing greeting confused patrons on Thursday

Omaha diners arrived at Moonstruck Meadery late last week to find nothing but a freshly printed sign on the door stating “Moonstruck is Permanently Closed”. Several members of the staff have informed us that the only information they were given regarding the closure came in the form of a text Thursday morning that they were not to arrive for their shift, and that the facility was closed. Owners have as-yet declined any comment on the matter, and gift cards are not being honored at this time. Social media pages had already been deleted Thursday afternoon, and former staff members seem to be just as in the dark as patrons. The Reader will keep you updated as details develop.

*Umami in Bellevue is offering positions to those abruptly displaced by Moostruck’s closure, and asks former Moonstruck employees to apply in person at 1504 Galvan Rd S.

Somewhat Less Sudden…

× Expand 7M Grill gave its final toast last weekend

But not much, 7M Grill gave notice early last week that doors would be permanently closed as of Sunday, July 2. As of now, the social media page has been update to reflect the closure, but has not been removed.

Brew at the Zoo

This year’s event will take place July 15, and you are running out of time to acquire tickets! The annual event includes an after-hours walking tour of the zoo, food, local beer and wine, music, games, and a souvenir tasting glass. For all of the details and to claim your tickets head to the Events Page on Facebook.