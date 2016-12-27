SuperFun Times with The Reader

Hook, Lime, and Snifter

Chef Brandon Kalfut will be leading the kitchen as Che de Cuisine at Hook and Lime. The taco and tequila bar is scheduled for a grand opening in early January, and staff is gearing up by crafting unique cocktails and inventive small plates. Looking forward to this North Downtown addition!

Hook and Lime Taco & Tequila Bar [Coming Soon]

735 N 14th st

Superfun Times

Did you snag a copy of Isa Moskowitz’ Vegan Holiday Cookbook? The Superfun Times Holiday Cookbook includes plant-based recipes for rich, delicious meals that are sure to become your holiday traditions. Banana Eggnog Pancakes are at the top of my to-try list, and an excellent excuse to stay in the holiday spirit! Among her acknowledgements is a thank you to local chef Angie Anaya. Angie’s advancements in vegan baking, cheeses, and ice creams make this budding pioneer in the local vegan scene an artist to watch.

SuperFun Times Holiday Cookbook

by Isa Chandra Moskowitz

All That Pazazz

Omaha has been targeted as a test market for a new varietal of apple, and the pilot program rolls out January 13-15. The winter fruit is a close relative of the wildly popular [and often expensive] Honeycrisp. Keep your eyes peeled for cooking demos and sampling events at a grocery store near you! Te Reader will keep you posted on locations and events as information becomes available.

New Year’s Dinner for Two

Sullivan’s Steakhouse has your New Year’s Eve dinner covered. A menu of hand-shucked oysters, lobster basil stuffed shrimp, black velvet cake, and champagne are a recipe for an excellent start to 2017 right. Make your reservations now at https://sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotion/newyears-sullivans?mobile=0&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=page-post&utm_campaign=nye-16&utm_content=nye-menu

New Year’s Pre-Fixe Menu at Sullivan’s Steakhouse