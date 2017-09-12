Sushi Train, Beer, Barre, and Bruno's

Fontonelle

Beer on the Boardwalk has returned to Fontonelle Forest. This weekend, enjoy locally crafted beer, music, fire pits, and raffles in the beautiful setting of a Nebraska’s changing leaves.

Where: Fontonelle Forest

When: Saturday at 6pm

Bruno’s Soft Open

Bruno’s, in the bay formerly occupied by Salt88, will be hosting 2 soft open events this week. Reservations for the September 13th and 14th events are strongly recommended. The hours will be 5pm to 10pm, and food will be 50% off on these dates. The new establishment will be accepting Salt88 gift cards, and plans a full open on September 15. Call 402-991-9088 to snag a seat.

Barre and Brews

You’ve got two opportunities to join the fun and friendly girls of Barre Code for Barre and brews at Infusion Brewing. The craft brewery is hosting two events, September 17th at 12:30, and another in October, at the Southwest location. Call 402-934-2064 to reserve your spot!

Another event, Hatha and Hops, will Infuse Fitness and fun the first Sunday of the month at 12:30 at the same location. One Tree Yoga will guide your flow, and $10 covers your asana and 2 beers.

Get on the Train

× Expand Yamato Sushi Train

Yamato Sushi will be opening Nebraska’s first sushi train this fall. The establishment will serve a wide array of rolls, sushi, and sashimi from a glass-enclosed conveyer, creating a feast for the senses. The location has been granted their liquor license, and an estimated Pre-opening date of October 2nd has been established. Yamato is opening at 7429 Pacific Street.