That's a Lot of Saving Grace

Thanks a Million... Or Two

Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue is celebrating a huge milestone. In four years of operation, the foundation has rescued and redistributed 2 million pounds of food. This equates to nearly 1,700,000 meals that would have gone to waste, providing nourishment and hope to the hungry in the Heartland. Congratulations to Saving Grace, and to all who donate to make this mission a success!

The Second Circle -- It's also a Pizza

× Expand Nick Strawhecker Invades Blackstone

Nick Strawhecker is preparing for the December 18th opening of his second Dante location. The new establishment in Blackstone will feature counter ordering and slightly lower prices to reflect the alternate ordering method. While the prices are lower, don’t expect the quality to budge. Strawhecker faced several setbacks in the journey to open, but spared no expense to bring you the food, ambiance, and service you’ve come to expect from the locally sourced pizza parlor.

BBQ Brick and Mortar

Smokin Barrel BBQ is expanding to a full brick and mortar in the new year. The popular Millard food truck hasn’t released full details yet, but The Reader will keep you posted as information becomes available.

Are You Feeling Crumby?

Are you interested in writing for The Reader? If you have a unique take on the Omaha food industry, we’d love your contribution! Contact Sara@TheReader.Com to express interest. If you have a blog you would like us to follow, send us a link at Crumbs@TheReader.Com