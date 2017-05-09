The Four Horsemen of the Foodtruck Fiesta

The annual Food Truck Rodeo will host 2 events this year, the first on Saturday, May 20th from 11am to 11pm, and a second event in September. Benson will be home to the events, and will feature between 15 and 20 trucks, beer garden, outdoor bars, and music.

Annual Food Truck Rodeo Downtown Benson [60th and Military]May 20th 11am-11pm

Infusion Brewing will host a Food Truck Extravaganza on May 27 from 12pm-7pm. The event will feature 11 food trucks, live music, and Infusion beer. Activities will include a blow-up sumo wrestling station, ring toss [prizes are bottles of Infusion] and more. Games are cash only, and proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of the Heartland and Team Blake, Fighting Against Leukemia.

Infusion Food Truck Extravaganza 6271 S 118th stMay 27 12pm-7pm

Taste of Bellevue will host a food truck fundraising event on June 1 from 5-9pm. The goal of this event is to transform Taste of Bellevue into a Non-Profit group, allowing it to do more for the Bellevue Community. Face painting, a photo booth, clown, model cars, and a DJ will all be on hand for this family friendly event. Come by for a day of food trucks, fun, family, and fundraising!

Taste of Bellevue Food Truck Fundraiser901 Ft Crook Rd N

The Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce will host the 1st Nebraska Food Truck War on June 24. The event will feature live music from Fever and the Funkhouse, a beer garden, street dancing, and a food truck competition. The winning truck will receive a $1500 cash prize

.Plattsmouth Food Truck War, Downtown Main stJune 24 from 6pm-11pm

To stay on top of Food Truck events follow The Omaha Food Truck Association on Facebook! Tag @TheReaderOmahaDish on Instagram to share your favorite Food Truck photos!