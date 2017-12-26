The Morning After Chill

Parliament Pub West is half-assing a New Year's Day party. Details are: You can come hungover and looking like a slob from 1pm-6pm. Your mom doesn't want you in her house right now and you're starting to smell. Put on your shoes and some sunglasses and make your way to 16939 Wright Plaza. RSVP Here so staff knows how much aspirin and hair of the dog to have on hand.

Blue Sushi Downtown knows you're on a budget after overspending, and will offer a special happy "hour" from noon to 8pm.

Updated NYE List

If you’re looking for a place to celebrate the start of a new year, a few Omaha bars and eateries are ready to host your farewell to 2017!

Corkscrew Wine and Cheese at 3908 Farnam is hosting a New Years Eve brunch from 10am to 2pm. Details are still forming, so follow the events page for more!

Berry and Rye will feature a special menu of bubbly original cocktails, a raffle, and champagne toast to benefit a local no-kill shelter. RSVP to hold space, and celebrate the New Year for a great cause with Berry and Rye!

Blue Downtown will host a Noon-Year's Eve limited lunch happy hour, with a full menu available in the dining room. Music from DJ Skyscraper begins at 8pm, and the $5 cover takes effect in Sake Bombers Lounge at 9pm

Herbe Sainte will host a New Orleans style Soiree from 6pm to 1pm

Crave is offering a 3 course meal for $89 per person

Della Costa is going old school – Like 1978. The throwback party will serve dinner from 6pm-11, champagne toast at midnight, and the celebration ends at 1am. Reservations strongly suggested.

Anthony Piccolo’s is throwing an intimate affair (which is now totally sold out!) until 2am. This is a ticket-holders only event and no walk-ins will be admitted.

Il Palazzo will host the Omaha Sexy Nerds Society (seriously, you didn’t know that was a thing?) as they welcome the new year at a Hogwarts themed Yule Ball. 9pm-1:30am*We will update this list as necessary

Monarch Prime and Bar is offering a four course prix fixe feast, followed by a champagne toast and dancing until 2am.