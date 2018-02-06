The Loss of Lot 2

Lots of Love

Lot 2 in Benson will be closing their doors after service on February 14th. After 5 years as one of Omaha’s favorite locally sourced spots, Brad and Johanna Marr will be letting go of Lot 2 next week. Known for their innovative menu and craft cocktails, the loss is unexpected and surprising. Be sure to stop in before their closure next Wednesday for one last taste.

Playmakers Pizzeria and Sportsbar

A new place to kill your pizza craving recently launched in LaVista. Located just behind Cabela’s on 124th and Giles. The new establishment faced several setbacks on the road to opening, but now features a full menu and bar, with plans to introduce Keno in the future. Are you interested in reviewing Playmakers for us? Email Sara@TheReader.Com for a chance to be featured in an upcoming issue of The Reader, and for a guest post on our Instagram @TheReaderOmahaDish12744 Westport Parkway