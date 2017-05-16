Tired Texan Takes the Stage

Tired of Waiting?

After a few unavoidable delays, Tired Texan will host its soft open tonight on the corner of 108th and L. The establishment has completely gutted and redesigned the old Perkins on that corner, and is hoping to redefine how you eat barbeque. Texas Tumbleweeds, slow smoked ribs, and a slice of caramel pie can tempt the Texan in anyone!

Evenings at Midtown

Turner Park at Midtown will be hosting 3 night-time pop-up festivals this summer, which will be free, open to the public and dog-friendly. The events will be held on three Friday nights – May 26, July 28 and September 22 – from 6:00-10:00 p.m. Each Night Market will feature a host of dynamic activities and attractions. Vendor Village is a designated spot for local makers and community organizers to share information about their products and services. Moonlight yoga will be offered from 9pm to 10pm, and food, games and live music make midtown the place to be this summer!

Insta-GratificationLooking for amazing local food blogs to follow? Check out some of The Reader’s favorite Instagram accounts!@oma.cravings sums up the experience with the saying “You can’t just eat good food, you’ve got to talk about it, too”@BestPicsOfOmaha doesn’t want to sell you anything, they just want to celebrate some of the amazing sights, sounds, and sensory adventures our city has to offer!@FoodOmaha402 doesn’t post often, but the food is always beautifully stylized and sure to cause a craving!@MidwestFoodStories captures the faces behind the food. If you want to learn about the culture behind the cuisine, this page is for you.Do you have a blog you’d like us to follow? Check us out at @TheReaderOmahaDish and drop us a message! And don’t forget to tag us in your amazing food adventures!