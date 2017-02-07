True Love Comes With Reservations

Valentine’s Day Specials

Black Oak Grill will offer lovers a special 3 course menu from February 13 to the 18th. The $25 per-person meal includes soup or salad, sirloin, salmon, or pork chop entrée, and choice of strawberry cheesecake or Kahlua ding dong dessert. https://www.facebook.com/events/375129599517247/

Cantina Laredo will offer a $35 per person meal of mango salad or soup, shrimp, chicken, or steak entrée, and choice of strawberry bunuelos or churro dessert. Cocktail pairings are available for an additional $15. https://www.facebook.com/events/246987012395705/

Over Easy may be known for breakfast and lunch, but the West Omaha eatery will be elevating its game for the day of love. Chef Nick Hunt has composed an elegant menu for the occasion. Starters include calamari frites or candied bacon brie, and lobster bisque or a pear and pomegranate salad with gorgonzola. Choose an entrée from chicken confit, seared sea bass, and filet mignon. A chocolate torte I just the treat to share with your sweet. Tickets include gratuity and wine pairing. https://www.facebook.com/events/163898304105796/permalink/164036304091996/

Herbe Sainte will serve dinner like a sinner. The menu includes Crawfish Bisque orTarragon Creme Fraiche Salad with Butternut Squash and Toasted Pecan Vinaigrette. The second course is a Cajun Surf and Turf, and dessert is bananas Foster with Smith and Cross rum and vanilla bean ice cream. Tickets are $100 and include both meals, a glass of champagne for each diner, tax, and gratuity. Make your reservation to Justin or Aaron at 402-913-2396. https://www.facebook.com/events/1244898515595644/

More Like Party-Gras [See What I Did There?]

Once Valetine’s is over, Herbe Sainte will be celebrating Mardi Gras. On February 28, the NoLa-inspired eatery will turn up for Fat Tuesday in style. The Cajun feast will feature a shrimp and oyster platter, Gumbo, Jambalaya, and the ubiquitous King Cake. Drink specials abound, and festive attire may just snag you some beads and a free shot. Details at https://www.facebook.com/events/575249892671222/