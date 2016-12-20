Two New and a Noodle Thank You

New Arrival!

Blackstone District is expecting! Chef Matt Moser of Market House will be partnering with Flagship’s Matt Carper for a bistro/gastropub with a globally inspired meu of refined comfort foods. Craft beer, cocktails, an extensive wine menu, and craft beer will all add to the allure of the establishment, which expects to open in January. Stirnella is seeking to fill several positions, and interested parties should apply at https://www.stirnella.com/apply

Tomato Tomato is hosting a chopped-inspired event on Friday, January 13. Owner Michael Kult will offer a cooking demonstration using the ingredients in that week’s winter CSA box. Cost of attending the event is $10 and space is limited, so register in advance at http://tomatotomato.org/events/cookthebox01-13-2017

Use Your Noodle and Save with Proseeds

For the remainder of 2016, all Proseeds members will receive a 20% discount at Noodles and Company, while contributing 5% to your favorite cause. Not a Proseeds member yet? Signing up is easy! Here’s how it works: Head to https://www.giveproseeds.com/ and choose your favorite participating charity or cause. Link your credit card to your Proseeds account and dine or play at any of the participating vendors. That’s it! Every time you use your linked card at a participating location, the owner contributes 5% of your bill to the cause linked to your card. Proseeds makes giving deliciously simple!

Get Tapped

Omaha Tap House is opening a second location on 156th and Dodge in January and is looking to staff the new venue. Management hopes to begin training immediately, so apply online at http://omahataphouse.com/ now!

