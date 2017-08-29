Wining Will Get You Everywhere

James Arthur Give You More Ways to Wine

A night of cabernet and comedy awaits you Friday, September 8th. Gayle Becwar brings the laughs and $20 buys your entrance, souvenir glass, and first pour. Reservations are required, so head to https://jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/a-night-of-comedy to claim your spot. Special events at James Arthur Vineyards sell out quickly [Like the Murder Mystery Event September 22] so like them on Facebook to stay on top of opportunities!

Yes Soup For You!

Omaha SOUP is a microgranting dinner celebrating and supporting creative community projects in Omaha. For a minimum donation of $5, attendees receive soup, salad, bread and a vote to hear from four presentations ranging from art to urban ag and social justice to social entrepreneurship, education, technology and MORE. Each presenter has four minutes to share their idea and answer four questions from the audience. Reserve your spot for the event at Hotshops on October 17 on Facebook.

Good Journey

The Reader joins the Omaha Community in saying a fond farewell to Lithuanian Bakery’s Stefanija Mackevicius, and extend our thoughts to her family and many friends. Mackevicius was laid to rest Thursday after a service at St Peter and Paul church. She was 94.