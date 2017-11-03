Power to the Yelpers

It’s a scenario just about every millennial has been in. You find yourself in a new city, town, or country, and you’re hungry. You figure out what you’re in the mood for, whip out your phone, and open Yelp to find out what the best-reviewed spot to satisfy your craving is.

Since 2004, the San Francisco-based company has been connecting users to crowd-sourced reviews. For the uninitiated, Yelp uses a simple five-star review system that makes it easy for users to quickly give their thoughts on a restaurant, bar, or business. It is a site that almost everyone has at least a general familiarity with, but very few seem to use it on an in-depth level.

This is not to say that people aren't using Yelp, quite the opposite. The company receives a massive amount of traffic: 28 million unique monthly mobile app users, 74 million unique monthly mobile visitors, and more than 83 million unique monthly desktop visitors. It is far and away the most successful site for online reviews.

The Yelp Elite Squad is part of the reason why the site rakes in so much traffic. This collection of review writers, focused on creating the best quality content, helps Yelps to drive those astronomic numbers higher each quarter.

From the outside looking in, Yelp Elite Squad status can look cultish. While any member can nominate their own page or the page of a fellow reviewer, they must be approved by the company’s San Francisco-based Elite Council that determines who achieves elite status by taking into account the quality and frequency of the reviews.

To gain a bit more insight on the process, and Yelp as a whole, I talked to Yelp community manager Will Simons.

First, he was quick to dispel the myth that the negative reviews outperform the positive ones. In fact, according to Simons, the majority of Yelp reviews are three stars and above, which indicates an overall positive experience. On top of that, the reviews that perform the best tend to be the most well-written.

Simons told me that Elite Squad members get the chance to attend exclusive events hosted by local businesses. These events aren’t your typical meet-and-greets either. Events can range from multi-course dinners to a beer tasting to an event with live music and arts and crafts and anything in between.

However, don't go thinking that Elite Squad members are racking up free food and drink at every restaurant and bar in the city. “If someone uses their Elite Status for freebies from a business, it’s a violation of the Elite Squad terms of membership and could lead to their removal,” Simons said. “If they have a typical experience at a business and service is exceptional, it’s fine if an Elite Yelper shares that experience in a review.”

While the heart of Yelp has always been sharing these experiences, I was curious as to whether that would continue to be the focus in light of Yelp's recent expansion into restaurant reservations and food delivery. Simons told me these services give customers more ways to interact with their favorite local businesses, which, in turn, he hopes they will end up sharing on Yelp.

One of those sharers is Mark Norris, an Omaha-based Yelp Elite Squad member who has had several of his pieces featured as Yelp’s “Review of the Day" section.

Much like Simons, Norris echoed the importance of writing quality reviews. He said that he’ll spend up to a half hour on some review, taking time to make sure the details are nailed down. “I see reviews that give the most detail of the establishment getting more attention than others, whether it was written in good English or not, whether the establishment's review was rated good or bad,” Norris said. “ I think most readers can discern whether some reviewer had an undue vengeance or was overly indulgent of their friend's establishment."

Overall, Norris said that he enjoys writing on Yelp for the sense of community that it helps to develop. It allows him to help out like-minded individuals just looking for a nod in the right direction.

Lianna Naquila, another Yelp Elite Squad member, reiterated a love of community and being able to share what she considers to be helpful opinions. “I enjoy summarizing my experience, and giving helpful tips, recommendations or hints to people who may be interested in going, or just learn something new about a place they have already been to,” Naquila said. “I don't have fun writing bad reviews, and try to visit a number of times before ruining their reputation on one poor visit.”

Naquila also said she can take more than a half an hour to write a review while others can be summarized in just a couple minutes. “I think people are looking for 2-3 solid paragraphs that have good details on logistics (parking, hours, neighborhoods) as well as service, ambiance, and if relevant, food or drink, these are the reviews getting the most readers.”

It’s this attention to detail and interest in helping others that continues to help Yelp thrive and keeps its reviewers reviewing. So while I’m typically all about avoiding the comments online, the work done by the Yelp Elite Squad is something you can take to heart.